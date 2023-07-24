News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
French Foreign Ministry: Le Drian's visit seeks consensus solution for presidency
Lebanon News
2023-07-24 | 09:37
High views
Share
Share
2
min
French Foreign Ministry: Le Drian's visit seeks consensus solution for presidency
During Monday's press conference, the spokesperson of the Quai d'Orsay made the following statement:
"Visit of Mr. Jean-Yves Le Drian, Personal Representative of the President of the Republic for Lebanon (July 25-27, 2023)"
Mr. Jean-Yves Le Drian, the Personal Representative of the President of the Republic for Lebanon, will undertake a second visit to Lebanon from July 25 to 27.
His first visit, from June 21 to 24, allowed him to meet with representatives of all political formations represented in the Lebanese Parliament. He also held discussions with political, religious, and military authorities.
Following his visit to Lebanon, the Personal Representative of the President of the Republic for Lebanon traveled to Saudi Arabia from July 10 to 12 and then to Qatar, where he participated in a meeting in Lebanon with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United States, and Egypt on July 17, before returning to Saudi Arabia on July 18.
This second visit to Lebanon is part of his mission of facilitation and mediation, with the aim of creating favorable conditions for all concerned parties to reach a consensus solution for the election of the President of the Republic. This step is essential for the revival of the political institutions that Lebanon urgently needs to embark on the path of recovery.
Lebanon News
French
Foreign
Ministry
Le Drian
Visit
Consensus
Solution
Presidency
France
Lebanon
Next
Jean-Yves Le Drian to arrive in Beirut on July 25: LBCI sources confirm
Milano Street's drama: Lebanese authorities on high alert after shooting
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-16
Political stagnation persists in Lebanon, awaiting French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian's second visit
Press Highlights
2023-07-16
Political stagnation persists in Lebanon, awaiting French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian's second visit
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-09
Lebanon's Presidential track: French Envoy Le Drian's visit and potential new options
Press Highlights
2023-07-09
Lebanon's Presidential track: French Envoy Le Drian's visit and potential new options
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-24
"Time is playing against Lebanon," declares French President's Personal Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, after crucial visit
Lebanon News
2023-06-24
"Time is playing against Lebanon," declares French President's Personal Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, after crucial visit
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-24
Jean-Yves Le Drian concludes Lebanon visit meeting Foreign Minister Bou Habib
Lebanon News
2023-06-24
Jean-Yves Le Drian concludes Lebanon visit meeting Foreign Minister Bou Habib
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
In search of solutions: Insights on Mikati's meeting with BDL Governor's deputies
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
In search of solutions: Insights on Mikati's meeting with BDL Governor's deputies
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:55
Cracking down on illicit pharmaceuticals: Lebanon's pharmacies face scrutiny
News Bulletin Reports
11:55
Cracking down on illicit pharmaceuticals: Lebanon's pharmacies face scrutiny
0
Lebanon News
11:46
Makari after the Cabinet session: The extension of BDL Governor Riad Salameh was not discussed
Lebanon News
11:46
Makari after the Cabinet session: The extension of BDL Governor Riad Salameh was not discussed
0
Variety and Tech
11:10
Preserving history: UNESCO and Italy to revitalize Beirut's Mar Mikhael train station
Variety and Tech
11:10
Preserving history: UNESCO and Italy to revitalize Beirut's Mar Mikhael train station
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
11:10
Preserving history: UNESCO and Italy to revitalize Beirut's Mar Mikhael train station
Variety and Tech
11:10
Preserving history: UNESCO and Italy to revitalize Beirut's Mar Mikhael train station
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-29
MP Elias Hankach to LBCI: Neither Hezbollah nor anyone can surpass the Christian will in the first Christian position in the country
Lebanon News
2023-05-29
MP Elias Hankach to LBCI: Neither Hezbollah nor anyone can surpass the Christian will in the first Christian position in the country
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
In search of solutions: Insights on Mikati's meeting with BDL Governor's deputies
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
In search of solutions: Insights on Mikati's meeting with BDL Governor's deputies
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-14
FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup draw places LebanonU19 in challenging Group B
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-14
FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup draw places LebanonU19 in challenging Group B
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:48
Lebanon's Political Landscape: Presidential Prospects and Central Bank Governance in the Spotlight
Press Highlights
00:48
Lebanon's Political Landscape: Presidential Prospects and Central Bank Governance in the Spotlight
2
Variety and Tech
04:06
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Byblos: Where ancient history, Mediterranean ambiance, and modern charm collide
Variety and Tech
04:06
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Byblos: Where ancient history, Mediterranean ambiance, and modern charm collide
3
Lebanon News
09:37
French Foreign Ministry: Le Drian's visit seeks consensus solution for presidency
Lebanon News
09:37
French Foreign Ministry: Le Drian's visit seeks consensus solution for presidency
4
Variety and Tech
09:29
Voltpost raises $3.6M seed round to bring EV charging to the curbside
Variety and Tech
09:29
Voltpost raises $3.6M seed round to bring EV charging to the curbside
5
News Bulletin Reports
04:30
Transocean Barents Drilling Platform Sets Course for Oil and Gas Exploration in Lebanese Waters
News Bulletin Reports
04:30
Transocean Barents Drilling Platform Sets Course for Oil and Gas Exploration in Lebanese Waters
6
Lebanon News
11:46
Makari after the Cabinet session: The extension of BDL Governor Riad Salameh was not discussed
Lebanon News
11:46
Makari after the Cabinet session: The extension of BDL Governor Riad Salameh was not discussed
7
Lebanon News
08:25
Finance Ministry ordered to provide BDL audit report to MP Sami Gemayel immediately
Lebanon News
08:25
Finance Ministry ordered to provide BDL audit report to MP Sami Gemayel immediately
8
Press Highlights
01:45
Uncertainty Surrounds Lebanon's Central Bank Transition as Cabinet Meets to Discuss 2023 Budget Law
Press Highlights
01:45
Uncertainty Surrounds Lebanon's Central Bank Transition as Cabinet Meets to Discuss 2023 Budget Law
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More