"Visit of Mr. Jean-Yves Le Drian, Personal Representative of the President of the Republic for Lebanon (July 25-27, 2023)"



Mr. Jean-Yves Le Drian, the Personal Representative of the President of the Republic for Lebanon, will undertake a second visit to Lebanon from July 25 to 27.



His first visit, from June 21 to 24, allowed him to meet with representatives of all political formations represented in the Lebanese Parliament. He also held discussions with political, religious, and military authorities.



Following his visit to Lebanon, the Personal Representative of the President of the Republic for Lebanon traveled to Saudi Arabia from July 10 to 12 and then to Qatar, where he participated in a meeting in Lebanon with Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United States, and Egypt on July 17, before returning to Saudi Arabia on July 18.



This second visit to Lebanon is part of his mission of facilitation and mediation, with the aim of creating favorable conditions for all concerned parties to reach a consensus solution for the election of the President of the Republic. This step is essential for the revival of the political institutions that Lebanon urgently needs to embark on the path of recovery.