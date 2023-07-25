Lebanese Kataeb Party accuses Hezbollah of orchestrating state paralysis

The political bureau of the Lebanese Kataeb Party has openly stated that the paralysis affecting most state institutions, particularly the vacant governance of the Central Bank of Lebanon, is a result of a plan orchestrated by Hezbollah.



The party believes that this plan aims to complete Hezbollah's takeover of the country, intending to impose their desired outcomes and control the president at their will.



Following a meeting chaired by Vice President of the Kataeb Party, Georges Jreij, the political bureau expressed its concern over the normalization of the vacuum and the acceptance that the election of a president is an external decision that the Parliament cannot achieve without supervision from beyond the country's borders.



Such an approach, the party argues, goes against the constitution and democratic principles that make the Lebanese people masters of their fate and resist the imposition of external rules.



In response to the current political situation, the opposition has offered open dialogue by withdrawing its candidate and presenting a neutral candidate to reach an agreeable consensus. However, the "resistance" axis alleges that its proposal has been rejected, leading instead to obstruction and denigration of their efforts.



"Let the "resistance" axis, in turn, submit a public proposal if they are really asking for dialogue, otherwise, they should stop disrupting the sessions," the statement urged.



Regarding judicial matters, the Kataeb Party maintains its position. They affirm the correctness of their stance in compelling the Minister of Finance to hand over the forensic audit report by Alvarez & Marsal on the accounts and activities of the Central Bank of Lebanon.



The political bureau of the Kataeb Party emphasizes that, despite any pressures, the Lebanese judiciary will find its way to truth and justice.



They urge the Minister of Finance to promptly comply and release the report, which has been funded by the Lebanese people and is owned solely by them.



This action will clarify the identities of those involved in misappropriating funds and hold them accountable for their actions.



Furthermore, the party condemns the unprecedented measures taken by Iraqi authorities, which stripped the head of the Chaldean Catholic Church of his right to manage church endowments. They view these actions as suspicious and worryingly suggestive of ulterior motives.