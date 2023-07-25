News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Lost Time
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese Kataeb Party accuses Hezbollah of orchestrating state paralysis
Lebanon News
2023-07-25 | 10:19
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanese Kataeb Party accuses Hezbollah of orchestrating state paralysis
The political bureau of the Lebanese Kataeb Party has openly stated that the paralysis affecting most state institutions, particularly the vacant governance of the Central Bank of Lebanon, is a result of a plan orchestrated by Hezbollah.
The party believes that this plan aims to complete Hezbollah's takeover of the country, intending to impose their desired outcomes and control the president at their will.
Following a meeting chaired by Vice President of the Kataeb Party, Georges Jreij, the political bureau expressed its concern over the normalization of the vacuum and the acceptance that the election of a president is an external decision that the Parliament cannot achieve without supervision from beyond the country's borders.
Such an approach, the party argues, goes against the constitution and democratic principles that make the Lebanese people masters of their fate and resist the imposition of external rules.
In response to the current political situation, the opposition has offered open dialogue by withdrawing its candidate and presenting a neutral candidate to reach an agreeable consensus. However, the "resistance" axis alleges that its proposal has been rejected, leading instead to obstruction and denigration of their efforts.
"Let the "resistance" axis, in turn, submit a public proposal if they are really asking for dialogue, otherwise, they should stop disrupting the sessions," the statement urged.
Regarding judicial matters, the Kataeb Party maintains its position. They affirm the correctness of their stance in compelling the Minister of Finance to hand over the forensic audit report by Alvarez & Marsal on the accounts and activities of the Central Bank of Lebanon.
The political bureau of the Kataeb Party emphasizes that, despite any pressures, the Lebanese judiciary will find its way to truth and justice.
They urge the Minister of Finance to promptly comply and release the report, which has been funded by the Lebanese people and is owned solely by them.
This action will clarify the identities of those involved in misappropriating funds and hold them accountable for their actions.
Furthermore, the party condemns the unprecedented measures taken by Iraqi authorities, which stripped the head of the Chaldean Catholic Church of his right to manage church endowments. They view these actions as suspicious and worryingly suggestive of ulterior motives.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Kataeb Party
Hezbollah
Presidential
Vacuum
Forensic
Audit
Alvarez & Marsal
Central Bank of Lebanon
Next
Price of gasoline increases 22000 LBP
In search of solutions: Insights on Mikati's meeting with BDL Governor's deputies
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-20
Samy Gemayel seeks judicial review to uncover Alvarez & Marsal's forensic audit report
Lebanon News
2023-07-20
Samy Gemayel seeks judicial review to uncover Alvarez & Marsal's forensic audit report
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-20
French Envoy's Visit Postponed as Lebanon Struggles with Presidential Vacuum and Central Bank Transition
Press Highlights
2023-07-20
French Envoy's Visit Postponed as Lebanon Struggles with Presidential Vacuum and Central Bank Transition
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-13
Lebanon's Change MPs demand forensic audit report: Finance Minister urged to provide copy
Lebanon News
2023-07-13
Lebanon's Change MPs demand forensic audit report: Finance Minister urged to provide copy
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-07
French Envoy struggles to propel comprehensive dialogue as Lebanon's Presidential vacuum lingers
Press Highlights
2023-07-07
French Envoy struggles to propel comprehensive dialogue as Lebanon's Presidential vacuum lingers
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:12
Speaker Berri confirms Cabinet session on Thursday to appoint a new BDL Governor
Lebanon News
12:12
Speaker Berri confirms Cabinet session on Thursday to appoint a new BDL Governor
0
Lebanon News
11:58
Berri holds a meeting with Le Drian and French Ambassador to Lebanon Anne Grillo
Lebanon News
11:58
Berri holds a meeting with Le Drian and French Ambassador to Lebanon Anne Grillo
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
The end of BDL governor's term: Lebanon's search for the next BDL governor
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
The end of BDL governor's term: Lebanon's search for the next BDL governor
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Innovative drilling: Transoceans Barents rig heads to Lebanon's waters
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Innovative drilling: Transoceans Barents rig heads to Lebanon's waters
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2023-07-12
World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: A different lottery allows the arrival of at least nine teams
Sports News
2023-07-12
World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: A different lottery allows the arrival of at least nine teams
0
Lebanon News
09:41
Environment Ministry issues warning: Lebanon on high alert as fire danger index raised
Lebanon News
09:41
Environment Ministry issues warning: Lebanon on high alert as fire danger index raised
0
Lebanon News
11:58
Berri holds a meeting with Le Drian and French Ambassador to Lebanon Anne Grillo
Lebanon News
11:58
Berri holds a meeting with Le Drian and French Ambassador to Lebanon Anne Grillo
0
Lebanon News
11:08
Al Shami to AFP: There is no alternative for the governor's deputies of the BDL but to assume the governor's responsibilities
Lebanon News
11:08
Al Shami to AFP: There is no alternative for the governor's deputies of the BDL but to assume the governor's responsibilities
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
03:33
BDL's Riad Salameh stops the “Sayrafa” platform
Press Highlights
03:33
BDL's Riad Salameh stops the “Sayrafa” platform
2
Press Highlights
03:59
Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records
Press Highlights
03:59
Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records
3
Press Highlights
00:41
Lebanese Central Bank's Deputies Stand Firm on Legal Cover Request as Funding Crisis Escalates
Press Highlights
00:41
Lebanese Central Bank's Deputies Stand Firm on Legal Cover Request as Funding Crisis Escalates
4
Press Highlights
01:18
French and Qatari Envoys Actively Pursue Presidential Mandate Resolution in Lebanon
Press Highlights
01:18
French and Qatari Envoys Actively Pursue Presidential Mandate Resolution in Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
07:23
Berri meets Mikati to hold a government session to appoint a new governor for the BDL
Lebanon News
07:23
Berri meets Mikati to hold a government session to appoint a new governor for the BDL
6
Lebanon News
12:12
Speaker Berri confirms Cabinet session on Thursday to appoint a new BDL Governor
Lebanon News
12:12
Speaker Berri confirms Cabinet session on Thursday to appoint a new BDL Governor
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
The end of BDL governor's term: Lebanon's search for the next BDL governor
News Bulletin Reports
11:27
The end of BDL governor's term: Lebanon's search for the next BDL governor
8
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Innovative drilling: Transoceans Barents rig heads to Lebanon's waters
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Innovative drilling: Transoceans Barents rig heads to Lebanon's waters
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More