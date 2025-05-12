Lebanon's Economy Minister chairs preparatory meeting for Baghdad Development Summit

Lebanon News
12-05-2025 | 10:34
High views
Lebanon&#39;s Economy Minister chairs preparatory meeting for Baghdad Development Summit
0min
Lebanon's Economy Minister chairs preparatory meeting for Baghdad Development Summit

Lebanon's Economy and Trade Minister, Dr. Amer Bisat, is chairing the ministerial-level preparatory session of the Economic and Social Council ahead of the Development Summit set to take place Tuesday in Baghdad. 

As part of the preparations, Minister Bisat is accompanied by a delegation from the Economy Ministry, including Director General Dr. Mohammad Abou Haidar and Head of the Trade Department Simon Jabbour, who are participating in the technical and preparatory meetings related to the summit.

