Berri holds a meeting with Le Drian and French Ambassador to Lebanon Anne Grillo

In a meeting held at the second presidency in Ain el-Tineh, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri meets with the French Presidential Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, and the accompanying delegation in the presence of the French Ambassador to Lebanon, Anne Grillo.



The meeting lasted more than forty-five minutes, after which Le Drian left without making a statement.



Berri described the meeting with the French envoy as good and stated, "we can say that a hole in the wall of the presidential file has been opened."