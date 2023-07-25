Berri holds a meeting with Le Drian and French Ambassador to Lebanon Anne Grillo

Lebanon News
2023-07-25 | 11:58
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Berri holds a meeting with Le Drian and French Ambassador to Lebanon Anne Grillo
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Berri holds a meeting with Le Drian and French Ambassador to Lebanon Anne Grillo

In a meeting held at the second presidency in Ain el-Tineh, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri meets with the French Presidential Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, and the accompanying delegation in the presence of the French Ambassador to Lebanon, Anne Grillo.

The meeting lasted more than forty-five minutes, after which Le Drian left without making a statement.

Berri described the meeting with the French envoy as good and stated, "we can say that a hole in the wall of the presidential file has been opened."

Lebanon News

Nabih Berri

Meeting

Le Drian

French

Ambassador

Lebanon

Anne Grillo

LBCI Next
Price of gasoline increases 22000 LBP
In search of solutions: Insights on Mikati's meeting with BDL Governor's deputies
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

French Presidential Envoy Le Drian lands in Lebanon for vital visit

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-16

Political stagnation persists in Lebanon, awaiting French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian's second visit

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-09

Lebanon's Presidential track: French Envoy Le Drian's visit and potential new options

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-24

"Time is playing against Lebanon," declares French President's Personal Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, after crucial visit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Speaker Berri confirms Cabinet session on Thursday to appoint a new BDL Governor

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

The end of BDL governor's term: Lebanon's search for the next BDL governor

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Innovative drilling: Transoceans Barents rig heads to Lebanon's waters

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:08

Al Shami to AFP: There is no alternative for the governor's deputies of the BDL but to assume the governor's responsibilities

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:45

Fayyad to LBCI: Drilling operations will take 90 days

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-14

Twitter starts sharing ad revenue with verified creators

LBCI
World News
14:40

IMF expresses concern over climate change’s material impact on economies

LBCI
Sports News
07:22

Paris Olympics 2024: Breakdancing, Karate and Baseball

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
03:33

BDL's Riad Salameh stops the “Sayrafa” platform

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:59

Expatriates and tourists flock as Lebanon poised to outshine 2010's visitor records

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:41

Lebanese Central Bank's Deputies Stand Firm on Legal Cover Request as Funding Crisis Escalates

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:18

French and Qatari Envoys Actively Pursue Presidential Mandate Resolution in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:23

Berri meets Mikati to hold a government session to appoint a new governor for the BDL

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:12

Speaker Berri confirms Cabinet session on Thursday to appoint a new BDL Governor

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:27

The end of BDL governor's term: Lebanon's search for the next BDL governor

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:13

Innovative drilling: Transoceans Barents rig heads to Lebanon's waters

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More