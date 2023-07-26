Minister Halabi meets World Bank delegation

Caretaker Minister of Education Abbas Halabi met on Wednesday with the World Bank mission, led by Fadia Saadé, Director of Human Development for the Middle East and North Africa region. The meeting was attended by the Director-General of Education, Imad Ashkar, and the ministry's team, Professor Hiyam Isaac, Head of the Educational Research and Development Center, Jihad Saliba, Curriculum Committee Coordinator and ministry advisors.

Halabi was briefed on the World Bank's readiness to assist the ministry in professionalizing education and building human resources for teachers. This is especially true as the World Bank has been closely following the reforms undertaken by the ministry and has reviewed its comprehensive plan for the upcoming phase, monitoring the progress of reforms, transparency, and expenditures.