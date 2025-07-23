News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
25
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
As tensions rise, fate of Syria’s SDF hangs in the balance
News Bulletin Reports
23-07-2025 | 13:05
High views
Share
Share
3
min
As tensions rise, fate of Syria’s SDF hangs in the balance
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Following the recent unrest in Sweida, questions have resurfaced about the future of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), a Kurdish-led militia based in northeastern Syria.
Before the outbreak of violence in Suwayda, the SDF’s path toward integration into the Syrian state had already faced major obstacles.
The group has maintained several key demands: political recognition of the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria, preservation of its military structure, and its incorporation into state institutions without disarmament.
However, the Syrian government's position remains firm.
Damascus has repeatedly rejected any federal or autonomous governance model, viewing it as a step toward partitioning the country.
The government also opposes the idea of the SDF retaining its weapons.
That was the status quo before the Sweida clashes. Did the events there alter the trajectory of SDF's potential integration into the Syrian state?
According to several analysts, the unrest in Sweida has not derailed the integration process but has further complicated it.
The SDF reportedly sees the escalation as justification to double down on its demands for political and security guarantees, particularly concerning the preservation of its military forces.
These concerns were echoed by SDF military spokesperson Abgar Daoud, who stated that in light of ongoing tensions, rising violence, and renewed threats from ISIS, disarming the group is not an option.
In the end, and according to observers who spoke to LBCI, a military confrontation remains on the table if efforts to disarm the SDF fail—especially with Turkey now involved.
Ankara views the SDF as a direct threat to its national security.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan recently warned, “If you seek to divide and destabilize [the region], we will consider it a direct threat to our national security and we will intervene.”
Despite the heightened tensions and mutual distrust, military action remains a last resort for both Turkey and Syria.
For now, the door remains open for negotiations, which both sides may still view as the least costly path forward.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Syria
SDF
Sweida
Conflict
Next
Negotiations continue: Israel to join Azerbaijan talks on Syria despite tensions with US envoy
Selective accountability: Lebanese Parliament acts on Bouchikian amid demands for broader justice
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-05
Israel informed US ahead of Beirut strikes, says Channel 12; tensions rise amid fears of retaliation
Lebanon News
2025-06-05
Israel informed US ahead of Beirut strikes, says Channel 12; tensions rise amid fears of retaliation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-12
Lebanon-Syria tensions rise as Damascus steps up pressure over detainee issue
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-12
Lebanon-Syria tensions rise as Damascus steps up pressure over detainee issue
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-16
Tensions rise among Lebanese Druze amid ongoing clashes in Sweida
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-16
Tensions rise among Lebanese Druze amid ongoing clashes in Sweida
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-10
As Israel and Syria talk peace, Mount Hermon becomes a line in the sand—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-10
As Israel and Syria talk peace, Mount Hermon becomes a line in the sand—the details
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Negotiations continue: Israel to join Azerbaijan talks on Syria despite tensions with US envoy
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Negotiations continue: Israel to join Azerbaijan talks on Syria despite tensions with US envoy
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-22
Selective accountability: Lebanese Parliament acts on Bouchikian amid demands for broader justice
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-22
Selective accountability: Lebanese Parliament acts on Bouchikian amid demands for broader justice
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-22
Thousands displaced in Sweida as fighting fuels concern over lasting division
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-22
Thousands displaced in Sweida as fighting fuels concern over lasting division
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-22
Israel speaks on Hezbollah's disarmament: Tom Barrack's approach sparks controversy
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-22
Israel speaks on Hezbollah's disarmament: Tom Barrack's approach sparks controversy
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-07-02
Ukraine military says has not been notified of any U.S. aid suspension
World News
2025-07-02
Ukraine military says has not been notified of any U.S. aid suspension
0
Lebanon News
13:34
Statement from MP George Bouchikian’s media office criticizes parliamentary session for denying defense opportunity
Lebanon News
13:34
Statement from MP George Bouchikian’s media office criticizes parliamentary session for denying defense opportunity
0
World News
2025-05-20
Three injured in Finnish school stabbing, suspect arrested: Police
World News
2025-05-20
Three injured in Finnish school stabbing, suspect arrested: Police
0
World News
2025-05-16
Trump says journalist Austin Tice has not been seen in many years
World News
2025-05-16
Trump says journalist Austin Tice has not been seen in many years
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:05
Zahle named ''World Wine City'' by International Vine and Wine Organization
Lebanon News
07:05
Zahle named ''World Wine City'' by International Vine and Wine Organization
2
Lebanon News
08:32
Samir Geagea meets Walid Jumblatt in Clemenceau, says talks were “fruitful on all levels”
Lebanon News
08:32
Samir Geagea meets Walid Jumblatt in Clemenceau, says talks were “fruitful on all levels”
3
Lebanon News
05:02
Parliament lifts immunity of MP George Bouchikian with 99 votes in favor
Lebanon News
05:02
Parliament lifts immunity of MP George Bouchikian with 99 votes in favor
4
Lebanon News
08:57
Bahrain to establish permanent diplomatic mission in Beirut, King Tells President Aoun
Lebanon News
08:57
Bahrain to establish permanent diplomatic mission in Beirut, King Tells President Aoun
5
Lebanon News
07:02
Lebanon’s Parliament votes to refer three former Telecommunications Ministers to investigative committee
Lebanon News
07:02
Lebanon’s Parliament votes to refer three former Telecommunications Ministers to investigative committee
6
Lebanon News
05:58
PM Salam signs decree granting july financial aid to active and retired military personnel
Lebanon News
05:58
PM Salam signs decree granting july financial aid to active and retired military personnel
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Negotiations continue: Israel to join Azerbaijan talks on Syria despite tensions with US envoy
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Negotiations continue: Israel to join Azerbaijan talks on Syria despite tensions with US envoy
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
As tensions rise, fate of Syria’s SDF hangs in the balance
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
As tensions rise, fate of Syria’s SDF hangs in the balance
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More