Negotiations continue: Israel to join Azerbaijan talks on Syria despite tensions with US envoy
News Bulletin Reports
23-07-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Negotiations continue: Israel to join Azerbaijan talks on Syria despite tensions with US envoy
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Despite its frustration with the U.S. envoy's stance on Syria, Israel is set to take part in security talks in Azerbaijan on Thursday.
The negotiations, attended by U.S. presidential envoy Tom Barrack and representatives from Syria, aim to reach understandings that could prevent further escalation along the volatile Israeli-Syrian front.
The discussions will primarily focus on security arrangements in southern Syria and on strengthening coordination and communication between the two sides to prevent potential flare-ups.
The talks come amid growing discontent in Israel over Barrcak's perceived support for the Syrian government and his criticism of Israel, which he has accused of working to fragment and divide Syria. His position has drawn comparisons to Turkey's stance, which has threatened intervention to block any moves toward partitioning Syrian territory.
Meanwhile, Israeli security agencies have decided to maintain maximum alert levels along the border, with ongoing military drills simulating possible infiltration attempts by hostile groups operating from Syrian territory.
The Israeli army says it is continuing operations to prevent what it calls the establishment of terrorist infrastructure in southern Syria. It is also actively monitoring and targeting individuals it describes as arms dealers affiliated with Iran, Hezbollah, and Hamas.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Negotiations
Israel
Azerbaijan
Syria
Tensions
US
Envoy
Tom Barrack
