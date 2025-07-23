Negotiations continue: Israel to join Azerbaijan talks on Syria despite tensions with US envoy

News Bulletin Reports
23-07-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Negotiations continue: Israel to join Azerbaijan talks on Syria despite tensions with US envoy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Negotiations continue: Israel to join Azerbaijan talks on Syria despite tensions with US envoy

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Despite its frustration with the U.S. envoy's stance on Syria, Israel is set to take part in security talks in Azerbaijan on Thursday. 

The negotiations, attended by U.S. presidential envoy Tom Barrack and representatives from Syria, aim to reach understandings that could prevent further escalation along the volatile Israeli-Syrian front.

The discussions will primarily focus on security arrangements in southern Syria and on strengthening coordination and communication between the two sides to prevent potential flare-ups.

The talks come amid growing discontent in Israel over Barrcak's perceived support for the Syrian government and his criticism of Israel, which he has accused of working to fragment and divide Syria. His position has drawn comparisons to Turkey's stance, which has threatened intervention to block any moves toward partitioning Syrian territory.

Meanwhile, Israeli security agencies have decided to maintain maximum alert levels along the border, with ongoing military drills simulating possible infiltration attempts by hostile groups operating from Syrian territory.

The Israeli army says it is continuing operations to prevent what it calls the establishment of terrorist infrastructure in southern Syria. It is also actively monitoring and targeting individuals it describes as arms dealers affiliated with Iran, Hezbollah, and Hamas.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Negotiations

Israel

Azerbaijan

Syria

Tensions

US

Envoy

Tom Barrack

LBCI Next
As tensions rise, fate of Syria’s SDF hangs in the balance
Selective accountability: Lebanese Parliament acts on Bouchikian amid demands for broader justice
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-05-07

Syria's Sharaa confirms indirect talks with Israel to ease tensions

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-07-04

Syria says ready to work with US to return to 1974 disengagement deal with Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-29

After war, Syria, Lebanon peace deals with Israel needed: US envoy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-28

Alleged talks with Syria, warnings on Lebanon: Israel walks a strategic 'tightrope'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

As tensions rise, fate of Syria’s SDF hangs in the balance

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-22

Selective accountability: Lebanese Parliament acts on Bouchikian amid demands for broader justice

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-22

Thousands displaced in Sweida as fighting fuels concern over lasting division

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-22

Israel speaks on Hezbollah's disarmament: Tom Barrack's approach sparks controversy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-07-02

Ukraine military says has not been notified of any U.S. aid suspension

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:34

Statement from MP George Bouchikian’s media office criticizes parliamentary session for denying defense opportunity

LBCI
World News
2025-05-20

Three injured in Finnish school stabbing, suspect arrested: Police

LBCI
World News
2025-05-16

Trump says journalist Austin Tice has not been seen in many years

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:05

Zahle named ''World Wine City'' by International Vine and Wine Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

Samir Geagea meets Walid Jumblatt in Clemenceau, says talks were “fruitful on all levels”

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:02

Parliament lifts immunity of MP George Bouchikian with 99 votes in favor

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:57

Bahrain to establish permanent diplomatic mission in Beirut, King Tells President Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:02

Lebanon’s Parliament votes to refer three former Telecommunications Ministers to investigative committee

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:58

PM Salam signs decree granting july financial aid to active and retired military personnel

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Negotiations continue: Israel to join Azerbaijan talks on Syria despite tensions with US envoy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

As tensions rise, fate of Syria’s SDF hangs in the balance

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More