Lebanon's Permanent Mission to UN issues statement clarifying recent remarks on Southern land borders

Lebanon News
2023-07-29 | 05:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s Permanent Mission to UN issues statement clarifying recent remarks on Southern land borders
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon's Permanent Mission to UN issues statement clarifying recent remarks on Southern land borders

Lebanon's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York issued a statement in response to the remarks made by the Acting Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, Jean Murad, during the open debate held by the Security Council on the situation in the Middle East on July 27, 2023.

The statement read that Lebanon's borders are well-defined and internationally recognized based on the 1923 Paulet–Newcombe Agreement and the official maps pertaining to these borders have been deposited with the United Nations.

Additionally, the use of the term "completing the demarcation of the Southern land borders," as mentioned in the speech of the Lebanese representative, was an unintended expression and not an official document deposited in the records of the United Nations. 

It clarified that the intention was to demonstrate, prove, and confirm Israel's physical withdrawal to the internationally-drawn and UN-deposited borders. In other words, Israel's immediate and unconditional withdrawal from several points and areas still occupied within the internationally recognized Lebanese territory.

The statement reaffirmed that the mission, following the directives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, is committed in all UN meetings to expressing Lebanon's consensus on adhering to international legitimacy and all its resolutions, particularly those aimed at ending the occupation and Israeli violations.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Mission

United Nations

New York

Jean Murad

Security Council

Southern

Borders

Israel

LBCI Next
Hezbollah stands firm: Government must take responsibility amid challenges
European Observatory laments lack of legal action taken against BDL's Riad Salameh
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-15

Israeli forces fire smoke bombs at a gathering that included a deputy in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-11

Foreign Ministry instructs Permanent Mission of Lebanon to file complaint against Israel

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-17

Progressing towards demarcating southern land borders: Recent developments and challenges

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-15

Lebanon-Israel border dispute: Implications of canceled meeting amid escalating tensions

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

Two army helicopters head to Greece to help extinguish fires

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Hezbollah stands firm: Government must take responsibility amid challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

European Observatory laments lack of legal action taken against BDL's Riad Salameh

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:23

Striking a deal with Hezbollah: Gebran Bassil's viable option

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-30

Niantic lays off 230 employees, cancels NBA and Marvel games

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:08

Decentralization dilemma: Gebran Bassil's statements stir political waters in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-19

Bou Habib urges constructive dialogue with EU on Syrian displacement

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-22

The United States stands as Lebanon's partner, affirms US Ambassador Dorothy Shea

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:33

Surprise at Tyre Beach: Iron columns spark worries among visitors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:08

Decentralization dilemma: Gebran Bassil's statements stir political waters in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:23

Striking a deal with Hezbollah: Gebran Bassil's viable option

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:33

French initiative in Lebanon faces setback: Macron's bet fails

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:29

LBCI sources dismiss resignation speculations of BDL's First Deputy Governor Mansouri

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:23

Lebanon's Central Bank power transition: The high-stakes 48 hours

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:01

The Story of Salameh: Tracing the roots of Lebanon’s soaring debt

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

Hezbollah stands firm: Government must take responsibility amid challenges

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More