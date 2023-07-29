News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
37
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
32
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
37
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon's Permanent Mission to UN issues statement clarifying recent remarks on Southern land borders
Lebanon News
2023-07-29 | 05:01
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon's Permanent Mission to UN issues statement clarifying recent remarks on Southern land borders
Lebanon's Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York issued a statement in response to the remarks made by the Acting Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York, Jean Murad, during the open debate held by the Security Council on the situation in the Middle East on July 27, 2023.
The statement read that Lebanon's borders are well-defined and internationally recognized based on the 1923 Paulet–Newcombe Agreement and the official maps pertaining to these borders have been deposited with the United Nations.
Additionally, the use of the term "completing the demarcation of the Southern land borders," as mentioned in the speech of the Lebanese representative, was an unintended expression and not an official document deposited in the records of the United Nations.
It clarified that the intention was to demonstrate, prove, and confirm Israel's physical withdrawal to the internationally-drawn and UN-deposited borders. In other words, Israel's immediate and unconditional withdrawal from several points and areas still occupied within the internationally recognized Lebanese territory.
The statement reaffirmed that the mission, following the directives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants, is committed in all UN meetings to expressing Lebanon's consensus on adhering to international legitimacy and all its resolutions, particularly those aimed at ending the occupation and Israeli violations.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Mission
United Nations
New York
Jean Murad
Security Council
Southern
Borders
Israel
Next
Hezbollah stands firm: Government must take responsibility amid challenges
European Observatory laments lack of legal action taken against BDL's Riad Salameh
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-15
Israeli forces fire smoke bombs at a gathering that included a deputy in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-07-15
Israeli forces fire smoke bombs at a gathering that included a deputy in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-11
Foreign Ministry instructs Permanent Mission of Lebanon to file complaint against Israel
Lebanon News
2023-07-11
Foreign Ministry instructs Permanent Mission of Lebanon to file complaint against Israel
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-17
Progressing towards demarcating southern land borders: Recent developments and challenges
Press Highlights
2023-07-17
Progressing towards demarcating southern land borders: Recent developments and challenges
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-15
Lebanon-Israel border dispute: Implications of canceled meeting amid escalating tensions
News Bulletin Reports
2023-07-15
Lebanon-Israel border dispute: Implications of canceled meeting amid escalating tensions
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:47
Two army helicopters head to Greece to help extinguish fires
Lebanon News
06:47
Two army helicopters head to Greece to help extinguish fires
0
Lebanon News
05:20
Hezbollah stands firm: Government must take responsibility amid challenges
Lebanon News
05:20
Hezbollah stands firm: Government must take responsibility amid challenges
0
Lebanon News
03:52
European Observatory laments lack of legal action taken against BDL's Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
03:52
European Observatory laments lack of legal action taken against BDL's Riad Salameh
0
Press Highlights
02:23
Striking a deal with Hezbollah: Gebran Bassil's viable option
Press Highlights
02:23
Striking a deal with Hezbollah: Gebran Bassil's viable option
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-30
Niantic lays off 230 employees, cancels NBA and Marvel games
Variety and Tech
2023-06-30
Niantic lays off 230 employees, cancels NBA and Marvel games
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Decentralization dilemma: Gebran Bassil's statements stir political waters in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Decentralization dilemma: Gebran Bassil's statements stir political waters in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-19
Bou Habib urges constructive dialogue with EU on Syrian displacement
Lebanon News
2023-07-19
Bou Habib urges constructive dialogue with EU on Syrian displacement
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-22
The United States stands as Lebanon's partner, affirms US Ambassador Dorothy Shea
Lebanon News
2023-06-22
The United States stands as Lebanon's partner, affirms US Ambassador Dorothy Shea
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Surprise at Tyre Beach: Iron columns spark worries among visitors
News Bulletin Reports
12:33
Surprise at Tyre Beach: Iron columns spark worries among visitors
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Decentralization dilemma: Gebran Bassil's statements stir political waters in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:08
Decentralization dilemma: Gebran Bassil's statements stir political waters in Lebanon
3
Press Highlights
02:23
Striking a deal with Hezbollah: Gebran Bassil's viable option
Press Highlights
02:23
Striking a deal with Hezbollah: Gebran Bassil's viable option
4
Press Highlights
00:33
French initiative in Lebanon faces setback: Macron's bet fails
Press Highlights
00:33
French initiative in Lebanon faces setback: Macron's bet fails
5
Lebanon News
13:29
LBCI sources dismiss resignation speculations of BDL's First Deputy Governor Mansouri
Lebanon News
13:29
LBCI sources dismiss resignation speculations of BDL's First Deputy Governor Mansouri
6
Press Highlights
01:23
Lebanon's Central Bank power transition: The high-stakes 48 hours
Press Highlights
01:23
Lebanon's Central Bank power transition: The high-stakes 48 hours
7
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
The Story of Salameh: Tracing the roots of Lebanon’s soaring debt
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
The Story of Salameh: Tracing the roots of Lebanon’s soaring debt
8
Lebanon News
05:20
Hezbollah stands firm: Government must take responsibility amid challenges
Lebanon News
05:20
Hezbollah stands firm: Government must take responsibility amid challenges
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More