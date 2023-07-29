Hezbollah stands firm: Government must take responsibility amid challenges

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah reaffirmed the government's responsibility towards the people, regardless of the challenges, during the conclusion of the Ashura procession in the southern suburb.



He emphasized that the Parliament should not be paralyzed and stressed the need for crucial legislation to be dealt with at the very least.



Nasrallah considered that initiating serious bilateral dialogues could break through the existing impasse concerning the presidential elections, and this is what they are working on and cooperating towards, hoping to achieve a result.



He asserted, "Lebanon is the one being attacked, and Israel still occupies part of our land, having reoccupied part of the Ghajar village and speaks audaciously about provocations."



He addressed the "Zionists," warning them to be cautious of any foolishness or choices, stating that the resistance would not hesitate in fulfilling its responsibilities in deterrence or liberation.



He asserted that the resistance will be prepared for any decision and will not remain silent regarding any foolish actions.