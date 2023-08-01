Empowered and united: Lebanese women's impact in military history on Lebanon's Army Day

2023-08-01 | 03:45
Empowered and united: Lebanese women&#39;s impact in military history on Lebanon&#39;s Army Day
3min
Empowered and united: Lebanese women's impact in military history on Lebanon's Army Day

As Lebanon marks its 78th Army Day, the nation stands in awe of its soldiers' unwavering honor, sacrifice, and loyalty. In a display of unparalleled determination, both men and women unite to safeguard the peace and security of their beloved homeland. 

No longer confined to the sidelines, women have risen to take their rightful ranks, showcasing courage and skill in the fight to defend their country. 

Over nearly 4,000 years of military history, women have played varied and influential roles in conflicts worldwide. In ancient times, they distinguished themselves as leaders and fighters, leaving behind a legacy of heroism, both real and mythical. 

Today, Lebanon's progressive outlook has fostered a transformative shift, empowering women to break free from societal barriers and seek new horizons for a better life.

The Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) witnessed a significant change in the late 80s when women were allowed to enroll. As the country faced vicious battles, the LAF sought to bolster its ranks by adding women soldiers. 

Although women initially served in medical and administrative roles, there was a growing demand for their inclusion in combat missions.

In 1989, Ministerial Resolution No. 376 was issued, granting Lebanese women the right to join the LAF in alignment with principles of equality. A subsequent service memorandum from the LAF Command in January 1990 called upon Lebanese women to enroll as Privates in various departments. 

In 1992, a groundbreaking course for male and female specialized officers was launched at the military academy. A group of 32 volunteers with dentistry and business management degrees underwent rigorous training alongside men. 

This marked the beginning of more women enrolling in specialized positions, ranging from Corporals to specialized Adjutants with qualifications in medicine, IT, and management.

Despite the challenges of balancing military duty and motherhood, women demonstrated resilience and dedication. 

They overcame traditional norms to assume tasks in combat units, showcasing their capabilities and leadership potential. Over the years, female officers were promoted to higher ranks, with some earning the prestigious rank of Lieutenant.

Maternity presented a unique challenge for women soldiers as they navigated the demands of both their military and familial duties. Balancing their professional growth with their nurturing instincts required considerable effort and resolve. 

However, Lebanese women have proved themselves successful in the male-dominated military field, paving the way for them to assume prominent roles in the armed forces in the region and beyond.

Lebanese women have made invaluable contributions to the military institution, adding immeasurable value and skill to various missions. As they continue to push boundaries and break stereotypes, their achievements and commitment stand as a testament to their dedication and determination.

As of 2019, the Lebanese Army proudly stood tall with approximately 6,700 women in its ranks, a true testament to the increasing presence of women in the country's defense forces. Among these individuals, 4,700 served as soldiers, while the remaining distinguished themselves as officers and non-commissioned officers, according to UN Women.

In a country that values progress and equality, Lebanese women have rightfully claimed their place in the military society, proving time and again that they are an indispensable force in shaping a stronger, more inclusive nation.

Army Day, celebrated annually on August 1st, honors the courage and dedication of the nation's armed forces in safeguarding Lebanon's peace. The day pays tribute to men and women who proudly serve their country and defend its sovereignty.
 

