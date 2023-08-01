News
Bou Saab talks with Wronecka about the UN Security Council's discussions on Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-08-01 | 08:15
1
min
Bou Saab talks with Wronecka about the UN Security Council's discussions on Lebanon
Parliament Deputy Speaker Elias Bou Saab received the United Nations Special Coordinator, Joanna Wronecka, in his office at the Parliament on Tuesday.
During the meeting, Wronecka briefed him on the outcomes of the discussions held at the UN Security Council concerning the Lebanese situation.
According to Bou Saab's office statement, they discussed several points, particularly in light of the recent events in South Lebanon. They also touched upon the vital matter of UNIFIL's mission, as well as unresolved and disputed issues regarding the land borders.
The necessity of resolving these matters, the urgency of electing a President for the Republic, and the importance of enacting reform laws were also emphasized.
Additionally, Bou Saab welcomed Suleiman Haroun, the head of the Syndicate of Private Hospitals, in the presence of MP Bilal Abdallah, the Chairman of the Health Committee, and MP Fadi Alameh, the Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee.
They delved into the critical situation in hospitals, particularly regarding kidney dialysis patients who rely on the Health Ministry's coverage amid the ministry's low budget figures.
Lebanon News
Elias Bou Saab
Talks
Joanna Wronecka
UN
Security
Council
Discussions
Lebanon
