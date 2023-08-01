Nasrallah discusses regional challenges, addressing critical issues during his speech

During the thirteenth Muharram march in Nabatieh, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah made significant remarks on various pressing matters.



Regarding the situation in Ain al-Hilweh Palestinian refugee camp, Nasrallah expressed his distress, calling for an immediate cessation of fighting. He urged anyone capable of influencing the situation to intervene and halt the violence.



Nasrallah also took the opportunity to congratulate the Lebanese Armed Forces on August 1, hailing the army as a vital pillar in protecting Lebanon from Israeli threats and ensuring unity and stability.



As for the Quran burning, Nasrallah addressed the global Muslim community, stating that the responsibility to defend the Quran falls upon them. He emphasized that Muslims worldwide must take action against those who insult the Quran, promising that such offenders will deeply regret their actions.



Nasrallah questioned the Arab leaders' ability to protect their holy Quran, casting doubt on whether they would defend the Al-Aqsa Mosque. He urged the Palestinian people to rely on their resilience and resistance, as well as the support of those standing on the resistance front.



Shifting the focus to Lebanon's internal situation, Nasrallah praised the people's awareness and vigilance in not relying on the Arab League. He affirmed that the country's proper protection comes from its resistance.



"Lebanon does not find security in Arab nations, the international community, or Islamic countries, but rather solely in its resistance," he said.





