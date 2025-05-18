News
Violence at Bekaa's Saadnayel polling center prompts LADE to withdraw observers
Lebanon News
18-05-2025 | 05:42
0
min
Violence at Bekaa's Saadnayel polling center prompts LADE to withdraw observers
A major security incident broke out at the polling center in Saadnayel Public Mixed School, involving acts of violence.
The Lebanese Association for Democratic Elections (LADE) withdrew its observers from the center to ensure the safety of its team.
The incident is considered one of the most serious violations recorded in the electoral process. It highlights the security challenges that could impact the integrity and conduct of the elections.
Lebanon News
Violence
Saadnayel
Polling Center
Bekaa
LADE
