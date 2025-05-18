News
Netanyahu claims Israel 'defeated' Hezbollah
Middle East News
18-05-2025 | 14:50
0
min
Netanyahu claims Israel 'defeated' Hezbollah
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that Israel has achieved a victory over Hezbollah and vowed to secure a similar outcome in the Gaza Strip.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Israel
Benjamin Netanyahu
Hezbollah
Gaza Strip
Yemen's Houthis claim missile fire at Israel airport
Turkey finds new natural gas reserve in Black Sea: Erdogan
Latest News
0
World News
03:53
Pope Leo XIV receives US VP Vance
World News
03:53
Pope Leo XIV receives US VP Vance
0
World News
03:48
EU, UK reach deal to 'reset' ties ahead of London summit: Diplomats
World News
03:48
EU, UK reach deal to 'reset' ties ahead of London summit: Diplomats
0
Lebanon News
03:35
Lebanon's President Aoun arrives in Cairo for official visit
Lebanon News
03:35
Lebanon's President Aoun arrives in Cairo for official visit
0
Middle East News
03:32
Iran warns nuclear talks with US will fail If Washington demands total halt to enrichment
Middle East News
03:32
Iran warns nuclear talks with US will fail If Washington demands total halt to enrichment
0
Middle East News
03:32
Iran warns nuclear talks with US will fail If Washington demands total halt to enrichment
Middle East News
03:32
Iran warns nuclear talks with US will fail If Washington demands total halt to enrichment
0
Middle East News
03:15
Tehran summons UK chargé d’affaires after London detains Iranian nationals
Middle East News
03:15
Tehran summons UK chargé d’affaires after London detains Iranian nationals
0
Middle East News
14:12
Iran will keep enriching uranium 'with or without a deal:' Minister
Middle East News
14:12
Iran will keep enriching uranium 'with or without a deal:' Minister
0
Middle East News
13:49
Blast at police station in eastern Syria leads to casualties, state news agency says
Middle East News
13:49
Blast at police station in eastern Syria leads to casualties, state news agency says
0
World News
03:05
Trump to speak to Putin on end to war in Ukraine as Europeans demand ceasefire
World News
03:05
Trump to speak to Putin on end to war in Ukraine as Europeans demand ceasefire
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-16
Gaza has become a 'mass grave' for Palestinians, MSF says
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-16
Gaza has become a 'mass grave' for Palestinians, MSF says
0
Lebanon News
05:42
Violence at Bekaa's Saadnayel polling center prompts LADE to withdraw observers
Lebanon News
05:42
Violence at Bekaa's Saadnayel polling center prompts LADE to withdraw observers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-17
War deepens: Israel launches major military operation in Gaza after negotiations collapse
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-17
War deepens: Israel launches major military operation in Gaza after negotiations collapse
0
Lebanon News
03:11
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
03:11
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
1
Lebanon News
13:39
Early results emerge from Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel municipal elections
Lebanon News
13:39
Early results emerge from Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel municipal elections
2
Lebanon News
06:52
Lebanon's Presidency rejects ‘misleading’ Israeli portrayal of President Aoun’s Vatican encounter with Sheikh Muwafaq Tarif — statement
Lebanon News
06:52
Lebanon's Presidency rejects ‘misleading’ Israeli portrayal of President Aoun’s Vatican encounter with Sheikh Muwafaq Tarif — statement
3
Middle East News
14:50
Netanyahu claims Israel 'defeated' Hezbollah
Middle East News
14:50
Netanyahu claims Israel 'defeated' Hezbollah
4
Lebanon News
08:31
Pope Leo XIV tells President Aoun: I pray for Lebanon’s security and will continue working for peace
Lebanon News
08:31
Pope Leo XIV tells President Aoun: I pray for Lebanon’s security and will continue working for peace
5
Lebanon News
04:32
Lebanon's president and first lady attend Pope Leo XIV's inaugural mass at the Vatican
Lebanon News
04:32
Lebanon's president and first lady attend Pope Leo XIV's inaugural mass at the Vatican
6
Lebanon News
05:42
Violence at Bekaa's Saadnayel polling center prompts LADE to withdraw observers
Lebanon News
05:42
Violence at Bekaa's Saadnayel polling center prompts LADE to withdraw observers
7
Lebanon News
10:24
‘Beirut Madinati 2025’ denies fake withdrawal rumors, urges voters to fight misinformation at the polls
Lebanon News
10:24
‘Beirut Madinati 2025’ denies fake withdrawal rumors, urges voters to fight misinformation at the polls
8
Lebanon News
12:00
Breaking: Polls close in Lebanon’s third phase of municipal elections
Lebanon News
12:00
Breaking: Polls close in Lebanon’s third phase of municipal elections
