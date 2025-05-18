News
‘Beirut Madinati 2025’ denies fake withdrawal rumors, urges voters to fight misinformation at the polls
Lebanon News
18-05-2025 | 10:24
High views
Share
Share
0
min
‘Beirut Madinati 2025’ denies fake withdrawal rumors, urges voters to fight misinformation at the polls
The “Beirut Madinati 2025” coalition list announced that a fake statement is being circulated claiming the group has withdrawn from the elections, stressing that the news is entirely false and fabricated.
In an official statement, the list described the move as a desperate attempt to mislead voters just hours before the polls closed.
“We are in this until the very last moment. People are casting their votes, and Beirut’s honest faces are standing firm on the ground,” the statement read. “Help us spread the truth and respond to the lies with your vote.”
Lebanon News
Beirut Madinati
Fake
Withdrawal
Rumors
Voters
Next
Polls open for municipal elections in Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel; PM Salam urges high turnout
Development and Loyalty list wins uncontested in multiple southern towns ahead of elections
Previous
