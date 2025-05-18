News
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan 22°
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon 22°
22
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Breaking: Polls close in Lebanon’s third phase of municipal elections
Lebanon News
18-05-2025 | 12:00
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Breaking: Polls close in Lebanon’s third phase of municipal elections
Polling stations closed Sunday evening after voters cast their ballots in the third phase of Lebanon’s municipal elections, held in the governorates of Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Polls
Municipal Elections
Beirut
Bekaa
Baalbek-Hermel
Next
Polls open for municipal elections in Beirut, Bekaa, and Baalbek-Hermel; PM Salam urges high turnout
Development and Loyalty list wins uncontested in multiple southern towns ahead of elections
Previous
