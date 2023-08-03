Lebanese army has faced wars and fragmentation but returned united: LAF Commander

Lebanon News
2023-08-03 | 11:23
High views

2min


The Lebanese Armed Forces Commander General Joseph Aoun stated on Thursday that "over the years, the army has faced several wars, experienced divisions and fragmentation, and witnessed the fall of martyrs and the wounded, but it returned united and defending Lebanon and its people."

Aoun's comments were made during the opening of a photo exhibition on the occasion of the seventy-eighth anniversary of Army Day, titled "The Will of Resilience," in Yarzeh.

Moreover, the Commander indicated, "Our country is witnessing successive political, social, financial, and security-related crises, and these crises have affected the security institutions, including the army. What it currently faces is more challenging than any military battle it might have fought."

He also added, "The deterioration of the economic situation has led to a decline in the value of salaries and the devaluation of the national currency, which has negatively impacted the living conditions of the military personnel at a time when the current exceptional situation requires double efforts to maintain security and stability."

He then emphasized that "the morale of the military personnel has always been and remains the basis, and their resilience has always been and remains the priority. I have never allowed their morale or livelihood to be compromised, and I will never allow it."

"Our decision is clear to prevent the disruption of civil peace, and we want our people to enjoy security and safety," Aoun confirmed. 
 

