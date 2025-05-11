North Lebanon voter turnout reaches 21.7% by mid-afternoon, highest in Batroun

Voter turnout across North Lebanon reached 21.73% as of 2:30 p.m. Sunday, according to official figures, with the highest participation recorded in Batroun at 34.91%.



Akkar followed with a turnout of 29.74%, while turnout in Minieh-Danniye reached 29.07%, and in Zgharta and Koura it hovered around 26.6%.



Bcharre registered 23.35%, while Tripoli recorded the lowest turnout in the region at just 12.98%.



Polls are scheduled to close at 7 p.m. across the region as part of Lebanon’s staggered municipal election process.