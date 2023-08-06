Hezbollah delegation and Fatah Movement address Ain al-Hilweh situation in Sidon meeting

2023-08-06 | 07:38
Hezbollah delegation and Fatah Movement address Ain al-Hilweh situation in Sidon meeting
0min
Hezbollah delegation and Fatah Movement address Ain al-Hilweh situation in Sidon meeting

A delegation from Hezbollah, led by Sheikh Ziad Daher, the head of the Sidon sector, visited the headquarters of the Fatah Movement in Sidon and met with the Secretary-General of the Lebanese arena in the movement and the Palestine Liberation Organization, Fathi Abu Ardat, in the presence of the Secretary-General of the Lebanon region, Hussein Fayyad.

During the meeting, they discussed the implications of the events in the Ain al-Hilweh refugee camp on the camps and residents, affirming the provisions approved by the Joint Palestinian Action Committee in Beirut and Sidon.

