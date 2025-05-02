Eurozone inflation holds at 2.2% in April

Inflation in the eurozone remained unchanged in April at 2.2 percent despite a faster fall in energy prices; official data showed on Friday.



Core inflation -- which strips out volatile energy, food, alcohol, and tobacco prices and is a key indicator for the European Central Bank -- accelerated more than expected to 2.7 percent in April after registering 2.4 percent in March.



AFP