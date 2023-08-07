Lebanon fuel prices soaring again

On Monday, August 7, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 29,000, and the price of diesel rose by LBP 40,000, while that of gas recorded a slight increase by LBP 1,000.The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,741,000- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,779,000- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,537,000- Gas Canister: LBP 843,000