Lebanon fuel prices soaring again

Lebanon News
2023-08-07 | 02:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon fuel prices soaring again
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon fuel prices soaring again

On Monday, August 7, 2023, the price of 95 and 98 octane fuel increased by LBP 29,000, and the price of diesel rose by LBP 40,000, while that of gas recorded a slight increase by LBP 1,000.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,741,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,779,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,537,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 843,000
 

Breaking Headlines

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Fuel

Diesel

Gasoline

Gas

Prices

LBCI Next
Unmasking corruption: Beirut Port networks exposed for embezzlement and electricity theft
Unveiling diplomatic intricacies: Gulf statements, Hezbollah's choices, and Berri's voice
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-11

Price of 95 octane fuel decreases, gas and diesel prices increase in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-07-31

Fuel prices slightly drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-21

Fuel prices register new increase across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-20

APIC defends gasoline quality in Lebanon amidst social media rumors

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:01

Zafer Nasser to LBCI: Our stance regarding Azour has not evolved or changed

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:26

Unmasking corruption: Beirut Port networks exposed for embezzlement and electricity theft

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:58

Unveiling diplomatic intricacies: Gulf statements, Hezbollah's choices, and Berri's voice

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:54

Byblos International Festival 2023: Where East meets West in artistic harmony

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-21

Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:26

Unmasking corruption: Beirut Port networks exposed for embezzlement and electricity theft

LBCI
Middle East News
04:43

Three thousand more US marines arrived in the Middle East to deter Iran

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:00

Threads app is rolling out to a way to see your liked posts

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:17

Bankrupt government: Lebanon faces dire shortage of dollars for salaries and necessities

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:31

Fear of escalation: Gulf countries react to Ain al-Hilweh tensions with travel warnings to their citizens

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:54

Byblos International Festival 2023: Where East meets West in artistic harmony

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:26

Unmasking corruption: Beirut Port networks exposed for embezzlement and electricity theft

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:12

Diman meeting: Prioritizing education, security, and economic concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:44

The Joint Palestinian Action Committee in Lebanon confirms ceasefire in Ain al-Hilweh camp

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:38

Hezbollah delegation and Fatah Movement address Ain al-Hilweh situation in Sidon meeting

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Qatar Embassy in Lebanon issues warning to its citizens

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More