Putin-Witkoff talks were 'extremely useful and effective': Kremlin spokesman

The Kremlin on Monday hailed last week's talks on the Ukraine conflict between President Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump's envoy, Steve Witkoff.



"Such contacts are extremely useful and very effective," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, adding the talks in Saint Petersburg presented a "needed channel" through which Putin and Trump could pass information to each other.



AFP