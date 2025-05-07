'Nine terrorist camps' destroyed in Pakistan strikes: Indian military

World News
07-05-2025 | 02:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
&#39;Nine terrorist camps&#39; destroyed in Pakistan strikes: Indian military
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
'Nine terrorist camps' destroyed in Pakistan strikes: Indian military

India's military said on Wednesday that its missile strikes against Pakistan had destroyed "nine terrorist camps", bases of those it blames for a deadly attack on the Indian-run side of Kashmir last month.

"Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed," senior Indian airforce officer Vyomika Singh said in a briefing. "The selection of targets was based on credible intelligence, and so chosen to avoid damage to any civilian infrastructure and civilian lives."

AFP

World News

Terrorist

Camps

Pakistan

India

Attacks

LBCI Next
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif starts emergency security meeting
At least eight killed, 29 injured in shelling in Indian border town: Local official
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-04-25

Pakistan Senate rejects Indian 'attempts to link Pakistan' to Kashmir attack

LBCI
World News
00:10

India strikes Pakistan over tourist killings, Pakistan says Indian jets downed

LBCI
World News
00:24

India briefed US after strikes on Pakistan: Indian embassy

LBCI
World News
2025-04-30

Pakistan says intelligence suggests Indian military action likely soon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
04:03

China says tariff talks being held at the request of the United States.

LBCI
World News
02:22

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif starts emergency security meeting

LBCI
World News
00:35

At least eight killed, 29 injured in shelling in Indian border town: Local official

LBCI
World News
00:24

India briefed US after strikes on Pakistan: Indian embassy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-04-07

European stock futures sink over trade war

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

Several municipal and mukhtar councils win by acclamation in Zgharta district ahead of elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-14

Bank loans are back in Lebanon: Who qualifies?

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-04-30

Syrian state media says 11 dead in new clashes near Damascus

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:17

Hezbollah tip-off helps Turkey foil plot to smuggle explosive pagers into Lebanon—Details emerge

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:02

Turkish intelligence foils attempt to smuggle explosive pager devices destined for Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:55

Sources tell LBCI: Three Emirati planes, including Etihad Airways, to arrive at Beirut Airport Wednesday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

UAE lifts travel ban: Lebanon ramps up airport and tourism security

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:00

Municipal and mukhtar election results for Aley, Keserwan, and Jbeil district announced

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Israeli airstrike targets vehicle in South Lebanon's Kfar Roummane

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:43

Israeli airstrike kills one in Miyeh w Miyeh, east of Sidon in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
07:55

Israel issues urgent warning for immediate evacuation of Sanaa Airport area in Yemen

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More