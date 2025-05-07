News
'Nine terrorist camps' destroyed in Pakistan strikes: Indian military
World News
07-05-2025 | 02:05
High views
Share
Share
0
min
'Nine terrorist camps' destroyed in Pakistan strikes: Indian military
India's military said on Wednesday that its missile strikes against Pakistan had destroyed "nine terrorist camps", bases of those it blames for a deadly attack on the Indian-run side of Kashmir last month.
"Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed," senior Indian airforce officer Vyomika Singh said in a briefing. "The selection of targets was based on credible intelligence, and so chosen to avoid damage to any civilian infrastructure and civilian lives."
AFP
