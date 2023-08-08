MP Kassem Hachem to LBCI: The dialogue must be comprehensive and national

Lebanon News
2023-08-08 | 04:47
High views
MP Kassem Hachem to LBCI: The dialogue must be comprehensive and national
1min
MP Kassem Hachem to LBCI: The dialogue must be comprehensive and national

MP Kassem Hachem announced that the conditional dialogue is from the other side, which stipulates the removal of an existing candidate. 

He questioned, "What distinguishes the invitation of the French envoy to dialogue from that issued by Speaker Nabih Berri long before the names were put forward?"

Regarding the required specifications, he pointed out on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show that the Syrian refugee issue is one of the main points, and there are organizational mechanisms to address this issue.

He added, "Until now, the details of the person for the presidency have not been discussed, and the dialogue is supposed to be inclusive and national to reach a result, to agree on specifications that may apply to a person, and once we find a quick solution, we will then proceed to the Parliament for the election, and on the list, there are several agreed-upon candidates."

He emphasized that it is not possible to elect a President and a Prime Minister without approving the reform laws and the economic plan.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

MP Kassem Hachem

Dialogue

Presidency

Candidate

Nabih Berri

