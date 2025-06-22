News
Yemen's Houthis say ready to attack Red Sea shipping after US strikes on Iran
Middle East News
22-06-2025 | 05:16
Yemen's Houthis said on Sunday it supported a vow by its armed wing a day earlier to hit U.S. ships in the Red Sea should Washington launch strikes on Iran.
"We affirm the Republic of Yemen's commitment to the armed forces' declaration that they were ready to target U.S. ships and warships in the Red Sea," the government said in a statement after the United States launched attacks on Iran.
AFP
Middle East News
Yemen
Houthis
Attack
Red Sea
Shipping
US
Strikes
Iran
0
Middle East News
07:14
IAEA chief calls 'emergency meeting' for Monday after US strikes on Iran
Middle East News
07:14
IAEA chief calls 'emergency meeting' for Monday after US strikes on Iran
0
Middle East News
06:51
Pope says after US strikes Iran that humanity crying out for peace
Middle East News
06:51
Pope says after US strikes Iran that humanity crying out for peace
0
Middle East News
06:24
Iran Guards warn US of 'regrettable responses' after strikes
Middle East News
06:24
Iran Guards warn US of 'regrettable responses' after strikes
0
Middle East News
06:09
Iran FM says to meet Russia's Putin on Monday for talks
Middle East News
06:09
Iran FM says to meet Russia's Putin on Monday for talks
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-20
UN Peacekeeping Chief wraps Lebanon visit: Resolution 1701 implementation a critical condition for peace in the region
Lebanon News
2025-06-20
UN Peacekeeping Chief wraps Lebanon visit: Resolution 1701 implementation a critical condition for peace in the region
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Jeita Grotto to reopen in coming weeks after six-month closure
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Jeita Grotto to reopen in coming weeks after six-month closure
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-18
Lebanon's General Security allows departure of foreigners with expired residency without penalties
Lebanon News
2025-06-18
Lebanon's General Security allows departure of foreigners with expired residency without penalties
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
No jobs, no future: Lebanon’s youth work multiple jobs—or leave
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
No jobs, no future: Lebanon’s youth work multiple jobs—or leave
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
1
Middle East News
11:03
Reports confirm assassination of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s aide, known as 'Abou Ali,' in Tehran
Middle East News
11:03
Reports confirm assassination of former Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s aide, known as 'Abou Ali,' in Tehran
2
Middle East News
14:38
Israel's strike on Tehran kills bodyguard of former Hezbollah chief
Middle East News
14:38
Israel's strike on Tehran kills bodyguard of former Hezbollah chief
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
No jobs, no future: Lebanon’s youth work multiple jobs—or leave
News Bulletin Reports
13:06
No jobs, no future: Lebanon’s youth work multiple jobs—or leave
4
Lebanon News
09:19
No army escort, no entry: Sultaniyeh residents stop UNIFIL patrol (Video)
Lebanon News
09:19
No army escort, no entry: Sultaniyeh residents stop UNIFIL patrol (Video)
5
Middle East News
21:15
Iranian media says nuclear sites 'attacked by enemy strikes'
Middle East News
21:15
Iranian media says nuclear sites 'attacked by enemy strikes'
6
World News
20:48
Trump says US forces bombed Iran nuclear sites; says 'Fordow is gone'
World News
20:48
Trump says US forces bombed Iran nuclear sites; says 'Fordow is gone'
7
Lebanon News
05:03
Lebanon's President says the country cannot afford the cost of war again
Lebanon News
05:03
Lebanon's President says the country cannot afford the cost of war again
8
World News
13:08
B-2 bombers moving to Guam amid Middle East tensions: Reuters
World News
13:08
B-2 bombers moving to Guam amid Middle East tensions: Reuters
