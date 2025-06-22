Yemen's Houthis say ready to attack Red Sea shipping after US strikes on Iran

Yemen's Houthis said on Sunday it supported a vow by its armed wing a day earlier to hit U.S. ships in the Red Sea should Washington launch strikes on Iran.



"We affirm the Republic of Yemen's commitment to the armed forces' declaration that they were ready to target U.S. ships and warships in the Red Sea," the government said in a statement after the United States launched attacks on Iran.





AFP