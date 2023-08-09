Death of Elias Hasrouni in Ain Ebel was not the result of car accident: LF leader Geagea

Leader of the Lebanese Forces party, Samir Geagea, issued a statement on Wednesday regarding the death of Lebanese Forces official Elias Hasrouni, saying, “Over the past two days, it has become clear that the passing of our comrade Hasrouni in Ain Ebel was not the result of a car accident, as initially reported."



“Through the surveillance cameras in neighboring houses near the scene, it has been revealed that an organized ambush, involving at least two vehicles, was set up for our comrade Elias. As he passed by, he was abducted by the ambush members, estimated to be between six and nine individuals, and taken to another location where he was killed,” he mentioned.



He then stated that these new details are now in the possession of the security agencies, especially the Intelligence Directorate of the Lebanese Army and the Information Branch of the Internal Security Forces.



He also explained that it is essential to swiftly reveal the identities of the perpetrators due to the sensitivity of the situation in Ain Ebel and the neighboring towns, indicating that the potential consequences of this crime necessitate the prompt identification of those responsible.