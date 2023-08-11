Information Minister shuts down Tele Liban

2023-08-11 | 04:14
Information Minister shuts down Tele Liban
0min
Information Minister shuts down Tele Liban

Caretaker Information Minister Ziad Makari decided on Friday to shut down Tele Liban (TL) due to the television station's problems, including salary issues and the employees' refusal to continue working despite multiple attempts to find solutions.

As a result, the television station has ceased broadcasting its regular programs by the minister's decision until the employees end their strike, which they initiated in protest of not receiving their dues for the past 22 months.
 

Hankash to LBCI: Building a state with illegal weapons does not align
Lebanon's dollar dance: Stability amid political turmoil
