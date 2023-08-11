News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
31
o
Keserwan
31
o
North
33
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
36
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Information Minister shuts down Tele Liban
Lebanon News
2023-08-11 | 04:14
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Information Minister shuts down Tele Liban
Caretaker Information Minister Ziad Makari decided on Friday to shut down Tele Liban (TL) due to the television station's problems, including salary issues and the employees' refusal to continue working despite multiple attempts to find solutions.
As a result, the television station has ceased broadcasting its regular programs by the minister's decision until the employees end their strike, which they initiated in protest of not receiving their dues for the past 22 months.
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
TL
Tele Liban
Lebanon
Lebanese
Minister
TV
Next
Hankash to LBCI: Building a state with illegal weapons does not align
Lebanon's dollar dance: Stability amid political turmoil
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-07
Information Minister assures progress on Tele Liban employee entitlements
Lebanon News
2023-08-07
Information Minister assures progress on Tele Liban employee entitlements
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-06
Lebanon battles against cancer: Public Health Minister highlights alarming statistics
Lebanon News
2023-07-06
Lebanon battles against cancer: Public Health Minister highlights alarming statistics
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-09
Lebanese-French Committee extends message to envoy Le Drian: A unified call for Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-08-09
Lebanese-French Committee extends message to envoy Le Drian: A unified call for Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-08
Statement from Ministerial meeting urges cooperation between all components to protect Lebanon's formula
Lebanon News
2023-08-08
Statement from Ministerial meeting urges cooperation between all components to protect Lebanon's formula
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:10
Hankash to LBCI: Building a state with illegal weapons does not align
Lebanon News
05:10
Hankash to LBCI: Building a state with illegal weapons does not align
0
Press Highlights
03:15
Lebanon's dollar dance: Stability amid political turmoil
Press Highlights
03:15
Lebanon's dollar dance: Stability amid political turmoil
0
Lebanon News
02:11
Lebanon fuel prices on the rise again
Lebanon News
02:11
Lebanon fuel prices on the rise again
0
Press Highlights
01:20
Corruption exposed: US sanctions target Riad Salameh's network
Press Highlights
01:20
Corruption exposed: US sanctions target Riad Salameh's network
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
11:08
Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
11:08
Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Kahale clashes fallout: Funeral of Hezbollah member Ahmad Ali Qassas
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Kahale clashes fallout: Funeral of Hezbollah member Ahmad Ali Qassas
0
Sports News
2023-07-25
Paris Olympics 2024: Breakdancing, Karate and Baseball
Sports News
2023-07-25
Paris Olympics 2024: Breakdancing, Karate and Baseball
0
Lebanon News
05:10
Hankash to LBCI: Building a state with illegal weapons does not align
Lebanon News
05:10
Hankash to LBCI: Building a state with illegal weapons does not align
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
08:16
US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme
Lebanon News
08:16
US, UK, and Canada Sanction Former BDL Governor Riad Salameh and Associates for International Corruption Scheme
2
Lebanon News
07:51
US Treasury Sanctions Marianne Hoayek, Anna Kosakova, Nady Salameh, Raja Salameh, Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
07:51
US Treasury Sanctions Marianne Hoayek, Anna Kosakova, Nady Salameh, Raja Salameh, Riad Salameh
3
Lebanon News
12:49
Coexistence with Hezbollah statelet has become impossible: Opposition MPs from Kahale town
Lebanon News
12:49
Coexistence with Hezbollah statelet has become impossible: Opposition MPs from Kahale town
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Beyond the bend: Kahaleh's role in shaping modern Lebanese history
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Beyond the bend: Kahaleh's role in shaping modern Lebanese history
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:54
More details about Kahale's incident
News Bulletin Reports
09:54
More details about Kahale's incident
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Kahale clashes fallout: Funeral of Hezbollah member Ahmad Ali Qassas
News Bulletin Reports
11:31
Kahale clashes fallout: Funeral of Hezbollah member Ahmad Ali Qassas
7
Lebanon Economy
11:08
Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
11:08
Lost reserves, vanished billions: The subsidy dilemma in Lebanon
8
Breaking Headlines
07:45
US Treasury Department issues sanctions targeting BDL former Governor, Riad Salameh, Raja Salameh, Nadi Salameh, Marianne Howayek, and Anna Kosakova
Breaking Headlines
07:45
US Treasury Department issues sanctions targeting BDL former Governor, Riad Salameh, Raja Salameh, Nadi Salameh, Marianne Howayek, and Anna Kosakova
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More