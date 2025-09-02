A battle plan under fire: Israel expands Gaza offensive despite warnings

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israel's second reserve battalion joined the army in preparation for expanding troop numbers to 130,000 soldiers who are expected to take part in the first phase of the Gaza offensive.



The operation moved forward despite mounting protests following the disclosure that the campaign could last at least a year, with projections of 100 soldiers killed and others possibly captured, fueling fears for the fate of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet remain committed to pursuing what they describe as "an inevitable victory" over Hamas. The government is scheduled to meet again this week to review the phases of the operation and possible paths toward that objective.



That determination comes despite warnings from military leadership after the leak of a classified document prepared by Reservist Guy Hazut, head of training for Israel's ground forces.



The report predicted the likely failure of the "Gideon Chariots" operation, arguing that Israel's aim is not to defeat Hamas but merely to deter it—an approach the group has repeatedly exploited in past conflicts.



Several analysts and reports have also highlighted Israel's lack of a post-war strategy as a key reason for its inability to decisively weaken Hamas.



Meanwhile, protests have intensified and reached Israel's High Court of Justice, where a coalition of former security officials, lawyers, and activists filed a petition against the security cabinet. The petition calls for blocking the planned invasion of Gaza, warning of the risks it poses both to soldiers and to Israel's overall security.