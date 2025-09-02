A battle plan under fire: Israel expands Gaza offensive despite warnings

News Bulletin Reports
02-09-2025 | 13:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
A battle plan under fire: Israel expands Gaza offensive despite warnings
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
A battle plan under fire: Israel expands Gaza offensive despite warnings

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Israel's second reserve battalion joined the army in preparation for expanding troop numbers to 130,000 soldiers who are expected to take part in the first phase of the Gaza offensive.

The operation moved forward despite mounting protests following the disclosure that the campaign could last at least a year, with projections of 100 soldiers killed and others possibly captured, fueling fears for the fate of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet remain committed to pursuing what they describe as "an inevitable victory" over Hamas. The government is scheduled to meet again this week to review the phases of the operation and possible paths toward that objective.

That determination comes despite warnings from military leadership after the leak of a classified document prepared by Reservist Guy Hazut, head of training for Israel's ground forces. 

The report predicted the likely failure of the "Gideon Chariots" operation, arguing that Israel's aim is not to defeat Hamas but merely to deter it—an approach the group has repeatedly exploited in past conflicts.

Several analysts and reports have also highlighted Israel's lack of a post-war strategy as a key reason for its inability to decisively weaken Hamas.

Meanwhile, protests have intensified and reached Israel's High Court of Justice, where a coalition of former security officials, lawyers, and activists filed a petition against the security cabinet. The petition calls for blocking the planned invasion of Gaza, warning of the risks it poses both to soldiers and to Israel's overall security.

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Battle

Plan

Israel

Gaza

Offensive

Warnings

LBCI Next
State control of weapons under debate: Will the Lebanese Army's weapons plan split the government?
Lebanon’s cabinet heads into tense session over army weapons plan
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-18

Israeli involvement in Syria: Israel expands military presence in southern Syria under guise of Druze aid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-11

New fortifications: Lebanese Army prepares weapons plan as Israel expands positions in South

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-31

With Gaza war 'under fire,' Netanyahu looks to Washington for support

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-20

Media blackout and missile fire: Israel's war footing under pressure

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Warning to state: BDL moves to block dealings with Hezbollah's Qard al-Hassan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

State control of weapons under debate: Will the Lebanese Army's weapons plan split the government?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-01

Lebanon’s cabinet heads into tense session over army weapons plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-01

From South Lebanon to Bekaa: Israel’s plan to reconfigure border security

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Lebanon launches nationwide drainage cleaning drive ahead of winter rains

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Warning to state: BDL moves to block dealings with Hezbollah's Qard al-Hassan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

State control of weapons under debate: Will the Lebanese Army's weapons plan split the government?

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

US envoy Morgan Ortagus to join CENTCOM chief in Lebanon for security talks: LBCI sources

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:29

BBC Eye reveals new details in Imam Musa al-Sadr’s 1978 disappearance

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:07

US envoy Morgan Ortagus to join CENTCOM chief in Lebanon for security talks: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:10

Lebanon’s Central Bank issues directive to block funds from sanctioned organizations

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:36

Fuel prices shift in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

State control of weapons under debate: Will the Lebanese Army's weapons plan split the government?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Warning to state: BDL moves to block dealings with Hezbollah's Qard al-Hassan

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

Kataeb Party: Dialogue welcome only after weapons under state control, full sovereignty enforced

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:19

Lebanon launches nationwide drainage cleaning drive ahead of winter rains

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More