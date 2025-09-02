News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
28
o
South
25
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
A battle plan under fire: Israel expands Gaza offensive despite warnings
News Bulletin Reports
02-09-2025 | 13:20
High views
Share
Share
2
min
A battle plan under fire: Israel expands Gaza offensive despite warnings
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Israel's second reserve battalion joined the army in preparation for expanding troop numbers to 130,000 soldiers who are expected to take part in the first phase of the Gaza offensive.
The operation moved forward despite mounting protests following the disclosure that the campaign could last at least a year, with projections of 100 soldiers killed and others possibly captured, fueling fears for the fate of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet remain committed to pursuing what they describe as "an inevitable victory" over Hamas. The government is scheduled to meet again this week to review the phases of the operation and possible paths toward that objective.
That determination comes despite warnings from military leadership after the leak of a classified document prepared by Reservist Guy Hazut, head of training for Israel's ground forces.
The report predicted the likely failure of the "Gideon Chariots" operation, arguing that Israel's aim is not to defeat Hamas but merely to deter it—an approach the group has repeatedly exploited in past conflicts.
Several analysts and reports have also highlighted Israel's lack of a post-war strategy as a key reason for its inability to decisively weaken Hamas.
Meanwhile, protests have intensified and reached Israel's High Court of Justice, where a coalition of former security officials, lawyers, and activists filed a petition against the security cabinet. The petition calls for blocking the planned invasion of Gaza, warning of the risks it poses both to soldiers and to Israel's overall security.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Battle
Plan
Israel
Gaza
Offensive
Warnings
Next
State control of weapons under debate: Will the Lebanese Army's weapons plan split the government?
Lebanon’s cabinet heads into tense session over army weapons plan
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-18
Israeli involvement in Syria: Israel expands military presence in southern Syria under guise of Druze aid
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-18
Israeli involvement in Syria: Israel expands military presence in southern Syria under guise of Druze aid
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-11
New fortifications: Lebanese Army prepares weapons plan as Israel expands positions in South
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-11
New fortifications: Lebanese Army prepares weapons plan as Israel expands positions in South
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-31
With Gaza war 'under fire,' Netanyahu looks to Washington for support
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-31
With Gaza war 'under fire,' Netanyahu looks to Washington for support
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-20
Media blackout and missile fire: Israel's war footing under pressure
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-20
Media blackout and missile fire: Israel's war footing under pressure
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Warning to state: BDL moves to block dealings with Hezbollah's Qard al-Hassan
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Warning to state: BDL moves to block dealings with Hezbollah's Qard al-Hassan
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
State control of weapons under debate: Will the Lebanese Army's weapons plan split the government?
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
State control of weapons under debate: Will the Lebanese Army's weapons plan split the government?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-01
Lebanon’s cabinet heads into tense session over army weapons plan
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-01
Lebanon’s cabinet heads into tense session over army weapons plan
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-01
From South Lebanon to Bekaa: Israel’s plan to reconfigure border security
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-01
From South Lebanon to Bekaa: Israel’s plan to reconfigure border security
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:19
Lebanon launches nationwide drainage cleaning drive ahead of winter rains
Lebanon News
08:19
Lebanon launches nationwide drainage cleaning drive ahead of winter rains
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Warning to state: BDL moves to block dealings with Hezbollah's Qard al-Hassan
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Warning to state: BDL moves to block dealings with Hezbollah's Qard al-Hassan
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
State control of weapons under debate: Will the Lebanese Army's weapons plan split the government?
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
State control of weapons under debate: Will the Lebanese Army's weapons plan split the government?
0
Lebanon News
07:07
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to join CENTCOM chief in Lebanon for security talks: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
07:07
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to join CENTCOM chief in Lebanon for security talks: LBCI sources
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:29
BBC Eye reveals new details in Imam Musa al-Sadr’s 1978 disappearance
Lebanon News
02:29
BBC Eye reveals new details in Imam Musa al-Sadr’s 1978 disappearance
2
Lebanon News
07:07
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to join CENTCOM chief in Lebanon for security talks: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
07:07
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to join CENTCOM chief in Lebanon for security talks: LBCI sources
3
Lebanon News
02:10
Lebanon’s Central Bank issues directive to block funds from sanctioned organizations
Lebanon News
02:10
Lebanon’s Central Bank issues directive to block funds from sanctioned organizations
4
Lebanon Economy
02:36
Fuel prices shift in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
02:36
Fuel prices shift in Lebanon
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
State control of weapons under debate: Will the Lebanese Army's weapons plan split the government?
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
State control of weapons under debate: Will the Lebanese Army's weapons plan split the government?
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Warning to state: BDL moves to block dealings with Hezbollah's Qard al-Hassan
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Warning to state: BDL moves to block dealings with Hezbollah's Qard al-Hassan
7
Lebanon News
07:00
Kataeb Party: Dialogue welcome only after weapons under state control, full sovereignty enforced
Lebanon News
07:00
Kataeb Party: Dialogue welcome only after weapons under state control, full sovereignty enforced
8
Lebanon News
08:19
Lebanon launches nationwide drainage cleaning drive ahead of winter rains
Lebanon News
08:19
Lebanon launches nationwide drainage cleaning drive ahead of winter rains
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More