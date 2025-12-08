News
Syrian refugee returns set to slow as donor support fades
Middle East News
08-12-2025 | 03:36
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Syrian refugee returns set to slow as donor support fades
More than 3 million Syrians have returned home since the collapse of Bashar al-Assad's rule a year ago but a decline in global funding could deter others, the U.N. refugee agency said on Monday.
Some 1.2 million refugees in addition to 1.9 million internally displaced people have gone back home following the civil war that ended with Assad's overthrow, but millions more are yet to return, according to UNHCR.
The agency said much more support was needed to ensure the trend continues.
"Syrians are ready to rebuild – the question is whether the world is ready to help them do it," said UNHCR head Filippo Grandi. Over 5 million refugees remain outside Syria's borders, mostly in neighbouring countries like Jordan and Lebanon.
Reuters
Middle East News
Syria
Refugee
Returns
Donor
Support
Iran says dual national held during 12-day war on trial for spying for Israel
Previous
