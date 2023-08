"An Insult to Culture": MP Mark Daou Criticizes Minister Mourtada for Opposing Homosexuality Decriminalization Proposal in Lebanon

As the debate over decriminalizing homosexuality in Lebanon rages on, MP Mark Daou has firmly positioned himself in support, delivering a blistering rebuke to Culture Minister Mohammad Wissam Mourtada who opposes the move.



Mourtada, backed by both Amal and Hezbollah, recently came under fire for his call to ban the Barbie movie, citing its incompatibility with Lebanon's societal norms and morals. Furthermore, he criticized the MPs behind the decriminalization draft, suggesting that such a proposal ran counter to religious teachings and societal values.



In July 2023, MP Mark Daou, along with several other notable MPs, co-sponsored a legislative proposal to decriminalize homosexuality in Lebanon. The draft law, introduced last month, was supported by MPs including Najat Aoun, Paula Yacoubian, Camille Chamoun, Cynthia Zarazir, George Okais, Adib Abdel Massih, Nada Boustani, and Elias Hankash. Significantly, this initiative has the political backing of a several Change and Independent MPs, Lebanese Forces, Free Patriotic Movement, and the Kataeb party.



Responding with fervor, Daou asserted, "It's an insult to culture that this person holds the title of Minister. An insult to the judiciary that he holds a judicial position." He proceeded to label Mourtada as a "Minister of promoting virtue and preventing vice", implying that Mourtada envisions Lebanon as a theocratic state with religion at the helm of its legal system.



Highlighting Mourtada's concerns over a "Barbie movie", Daou blasted him for his regressive views. "The Lebanese constitution clearly states in its preamble that Lebanon adheres to international conventions and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, in stark contrast to the baseless assertions of the so-called 'Culture Advocate'," Daou pointed out.



Drawing attention to articles 7 and 8 of the constitution, Daou underlined that they guarantee equality, personal freedom, and protection under the law for all Lebanese.



Moreover, Daou took issue with Mourtada's selective referencing of Saint Paul and advised him to study the broader perspective of the global church. He reminded Mourtada that Pope Francis declared that homosexuality isn't a sin and that the Maronite Church in Lebanon aligns with Rome's teachings.



Labeling Mourtada "an insult to culture and justice", Daou called for his widespread boycott, ridiculing his misguided constitutional references and self-righteous claims.

اهانة للثقافة ان يكون لقب وزير منح لهذا الشخص

اهانة للقضاء ان يكون لديه منصب قاضي

هذا يظن انه وزير الامر بالمعروف والنهي عن المنكر، ويعتقد اننا نعيش في دولة دينية وليس مدنية

هذا وزير يخاف من فيلم باربي، ومن بعض الالوان

اهانة للشعب اللبناني ان يكون هكذا شخص يدعي تمثيل الثقافة… https://t.co/8Am1Uz68qL — Mark B. Daou 🅱️➕ (@DaouMark) August 12, 2023