Israel pushes for Syria ‘humanitarian corridor’ amid ongoing cross-border operations

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



In a new step toward seizing Syrian territory, Israel has turned to the United States to support its request to establish what it calls a “humanitarian corridor from Israel to Sweida,” citing the need to support the Druze community there, and urging Washington to persuade the Syrian government to approve it.



Under Israel’s plan, the corridor would stretch for dozens of kilometers from the border to Sweida, delivering aid, including medicine.



The request followed reports of a postponed meeting in Paris that was to bring together Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, and U.S. envoy to Syria Tom Barrack.



Israel had previously sought to deliver aid to Sweida through Jordan, but Amman refused, prompting the Israeli army to airdrop supplies.



Washington continues to push for the establishment of the corridor, but the Syrian government has rejected the proposal, expressing to the U.S. its concerns that the route could be exploited to smuggle weapons.



Meanwhile, contrary to Israeli claims of working to reduce tensions, the Israeli army continues its operations on the Syrian front.



The Golani Brigade recently carried out an operation in southern Syria that included seizing weapons and arresting individuals accused of ties to terrorism.



The Israeli military has threatened to intensify these operations, citing the need to protect Israel’s security and the settlements in the Golan Heights — a stance that runs counter to de-escalation efforts along the northern front.