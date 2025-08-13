News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Raseef el Ghoraba
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
32
o
Metn
32
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
From Tehran to Beirut: Larijani steps into Lebanon’s arms dispute
News Bulletin Reports
13-08-2025 | 12:48
High views
Share
Share
3
min
From Tehran to Beirut: Larijani steps into Lebanon’s arms dispute
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Amid a flurry of visits from Western and Arab envoys, Iran made sure to signal its own presence in Lebanon — and its alignment with Hezbollah.
Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council and adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, arrived in Beirut on Wednesday morning.
His first stop was Baabda Palace, where he met for about an hour with President Joseph Aoun in what sources described as a positive and calm meeting, despite the president’s firm tone.
Aoun told Larijani that Lebanon does not interfere in other nations’ affairs and rejects interference in its own.
He stressed that the Lebanese state and its armed forces are responsible for the security of all citizens without exception.
No group, he added, should be allowed to carry weapons or seek support from abroad.
According to information obtained by LBCI, Larijani said Iran does not interfere in Lebanon’s internal matters and supports dialogue among the Lebanese.
However, he added, if no agreement is reached internally, Lebanon should not expect Iranian help if such assistance would be seen as interference.
The Iranian official also expressed displeasure over a recent Lebanese Foreign Ministry statement criticizing Tehran’s position on the government’s plan to disarm Hezbollah.
Aoun responded by pointing to Iranian officials’ past criticism of the disarmament decision. Larijani replied that Iran’s official stance is that it stands ready to assist Lebanon if the government requests it.
Later at Ain el-Tineh, Speaker Nabih Berri urged Larijani to stand with Lebanon in line with its current needs. Larijani joined Hezbollah in rejecting a timetable for talks on the group’s weapons.
During meetings at the Iranian Embassy that brought together political and religious figures, Hezbollah reaffirmed its steadfast alliance with Tehran and its position on retaining its arms.
Larijani also visited the resting place of the late Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah before departing Beirut.
The visit marked the opening round of what is expected to be a series of high-profile, multinational meetings in Lebanon leading up to the army’s presentation of its security plan — and the next stage of political maneuvering over the country’s weapons question.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Tehran
Beirut:
Larijani
steps
Lebanon’s
dispute
Next
Israel pushes for Syria ‘humanitarian corridor’ amid ongoing cross-border operations
Military plan to be activated: Occupation of Gaza by Israel set to move forward
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:14
Larijani in Beirut: Tehran will back Lebanon ‘under all circumstances’
Lebanon News
03:14
Larijani in Beirut: Tehran will back Lebanon ‘under all circumstances’
0
Lebanon News
07:49
Iran respects Lebanon’s internal decisions, pledges help if requested, says Ali Larijani
Lebanon News
07:49
Iran respects Lebanon’s internal decisions, pledges help if requested, says Ali Larijani
0
Lebanon News
05:44
Ali Larijani visits Beirut, meets President Aoun
Lebanon News
05:44
Ali Larijani visits Beirut, meets President Aoun
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-07
Sources: Berri refrains from delving into details, US envoy wraps up Beirut talks
Lebanon News
2025-07-07
Sources: Berri refrains from delving into details, US envoy wraps up Beirut talks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Israel pushes for Syria ‘humanitarian corridor’ amid ongoing cross-border operations
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Israel pushes for Syria ‘humanitarian corridor’ amid ongoing cross-border operations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-12
Military plan to be activated: Occupation of Gaza by Israel set to move forward
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-12
Military plan to be activated: Occupation of Gaza by Israel set to move forward
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-12
Electricity solutions in Lebanon: Will four decades of power shortages come to an end?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-12
Electricity solutions in Lebanon: Will four decades of power shortages come to an end?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-12
Post-war reality: Hezbollah's capabilities between Israeli narratives and ground facts
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-12
Post-war reality: Hezbollah's capabilities between Israeli narratives and ground facts
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-21
Netanyahu says Israel probably killed Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-05-21
Netanyahu says Israel probably killed Hamas leader Mohammed Sinwar
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-26
Remembering Ziad Rahbani: The legend who rewrote Lebanon's soundtrack
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-26
Remembering Ziad Rahbani: The legend who rewrote Lebanon's soundtrack
0
Variety and Tech
2025-05-12
Saudi crown prince launches new company to develop AI technologies
Variety and Tech
2025-05-12
Saudi crown prince launches new company to develop AI technologies
0
World News
2025-04-13
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake hits Tajikistan, EMSC says
World News
2025-04-13
Magnitude 6.4 earthquake hits Tajikistan, EMSC says
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:41
Intense heat wave grips Lebanon, eases by weekend
Lebanon News
03:41
Intense heat wave grips Lebanon, eases by weekend
2
Lebanon News
03:14
Larijani in Beirut: Tehran will back Lebanon ‘under all circumstances’
Lebanon News
03:14
Larijani in Beirut: Tehran will back Lebanon ‘under all circumstances’
3
Lebanon News
06:52
Lebanon wants to strengthen relations with Iran while preserving national sovereignty, President Aoun tells Larijani
Lebanon News
06:52
Lebanon wants to strengthen relations with Iran while preserving national sovereignty, President Aoun tells Larijani
4
Lebanon News
12:33
PM Salam to Ali Larijani: Lebanon will not tolerate interference in internal affairs
Lebanon News
12:33
PM Salam to Ali Larijani: Lebanon will not tolerate interference in internal affairs
5
Lebanon News
05:44
Ali Larijani visits Beirut, meets President Aoun
Lebanon News
05:44
Ali Larijani visits Beirut, meets President Aoun
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
From Tehran to Beirut: Larijani steps into Lebanon’s arms dispute
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
From Tehran to Beirut: Larijani steps into Lebanon’s arms dispute
7
Lebanon News
04:59
PM Salam chairs Cabinet session at the Grand Serail
Lebanon News
04:59
PM Salam chairs Cabinet session at the Grand Serail
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Israel pushes for Syria ‘humanitarian corridor’ amid ongoing cross-border operations
News Bulletin Reports
13:07
Israel pushes for Syria ‘humanitarian corridor’ amid ongoing cross-border operations
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More