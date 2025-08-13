News
PM Salam to Ali Larijani: Lebanon will not tolerate interference in internal affairs
Lebanon News
13-08-2025 | 12:33
High views
Share
Share
2
min
PM Salam to Ali Larijani: Lebanon will not tolerate interference in internal affairs
Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Wednesday reaffirmed Lebanon’s rejection of any form of foreign interference in its internal affairs, calling on Iran to commit “clearly and explicitly” to this principle.
Speaking during a meeting in Beirut with Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and his accompanying delegation, Salam stressed that decisions made by the Lebanese government “are not to be subject to discussion in any other country,” adding that the seat of decision-making lies with the Council of Ministers and that “Lebanon’s decisions are made solely by the Lebanese people, who do not accept guardianship or dictates from anyone.”
Salam underscored that any relationship with Lebanon must pass exclusively through its constitutional institutions, “not through any political party or parallel channel.”
He said foreign assistance is welcome provided it is delivered through official channels.
“Lebanon is a small country that has long suffered from the interference of others,” Salam said. “It is time to turn this page. The people of Lebanon know their own affairs best, and Lebanon will not accept being used as a platform to settle scores or as an arena for regional messages.”
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Nawaf Salam
Iran
Interference
Next
Larijani in Beirut: Tehran will back Lebanon ‘under all circumstances’
Electricity solutions in Lebanon: Will four decades of power shortages come to an end?
Previous
Learn More