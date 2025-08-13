PM Salam to Ali Larijani: Lebanon will not tolerate interference in internal affairs

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Wednesday reaffirmed Lebanon’s rejection of any form of foreign interference in its internal affairs, calling on Iran to commit “clearly and explicitly” to this principle.



Speaking during a meeting in Beirut with Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, and his accompanying delegation, Salam stressed that decisions made by the Lebanese government “are not to be subject to discussion in any other country,” adding that the seat of decision-making lies with the Council of Ministers and that “Lebanon’s decisions are made solely by the Lebanese people, who do not accept guardianship or dictates from anyone.”



Salam underscored that any relationship with Lebanon must pass exclusively through its constitutional institutions, “not through any political party or parallel channel.”



He said foreign assistance is welcome provided it is delivered through official channels.



“Lebanon is a small country that has long suffered from the interference of others,” Salam said. “It is time to turn this page. The people of Lebanon know their own affairs best, and Lebanon will not accept being used as a platform to settle scores or as an arena for regional messages.”



