Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on Wednesday signed into law a controversial bill granting amnesty to military personnel, police officers, and members of civilian self-defense units who took part in the bloody campaign against leftist guerrillas from 1980 to 2000.



"Today, with the enactment of this amnesty law, the government is paying tribute to the military and self-defense groups that participated in the fight" against terrorism and in defense of democracy, Boluarte said during a ceremony at the presidential palace.



AFP