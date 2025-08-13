Lebanon wants to strengthen relations with Iran while preserving national sovereignty, President Aoun tells Larijani

President Joseph Aoun met with Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, in Beirut on Wednesday, discussing Lebanon-Iran relations and regional issues.



During the meeting, Aoun emphasized Lebanon’s desire to cooperate with Iran within the bounds of sovereignty and mutual respect, noting that recent statements by some Iranian officials had not been helpful.



He stressed that the friendship between Lebanon and Iran should include all Lebanese, not just one sect or community, and reaffirmed that Lebanon is the homeland of all its citizens—Christian or Muslim.



Aoun added that the Lebanese state, through its constitutional and security institutions, is responsible for protecting all communities.



He rejected any foreign interference in Lebanon’s internal affairs, calling for a secure and stable environment for all Lebanese without discrimination.



“Lebanon, which respects the sovereignty of other nations, including Iran, will not accept interference in its internal affairs,” he said.



He warned against attempts to exploit foreign support against fellow Lebanese, stressing that no group should carry arms or seek outside backing to challenge others.



President Aoun also highlighted that any threats from Israel or elsewhere are challenges for all Lebanese, with national unity as the key to facing them.



Larijani conveyed greetings from Iran’s president and reiterated an invitation for Aoun to visit Tehran, expressing Iran’s willingness to assist Lebanon in reconstruction efforts.



Larijani said Iran seeks to strengthen relations with the Lebanese state and people on all levels, praising Aoun’s role in reinforcing national unity and bridging divisions across all sects and communities.



He emphasized that Iran does not interfere in Lebanon’s internal affairs, and his statements in Beirut reflect the official stance of the Islamic Republic of Iran.



He added that Iran wishes to maintain strong relations with Lebanon and is ready to assist if requested by the Lebanese government.