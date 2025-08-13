Minister of Economy: Kuwait grants $1.5 million for detailed studies to build new grain silos

Minister of Economy and Trade Amer Bisat announced, following a meeting with the Kuwait Fund, the activation of a $1.5 million grant from the State of Kuwait to finance detailed studies for the construction of new grain silos.



He confirmed that this step marks the first phase toward starting the construction of silos in various Lebanese regions as soon as possible, in order to strengthen national food security, provide strategic infrastructure to protect food reserves, ensure supply stability, and reduce risks linked to global crises or local emergencies.



The minister stressed that this support reflects the deep fraternal ties between Lebanon and Kuwait and demonstrates Kuwait’s ongoing commitment to stand by Lebanon in facing challenges — particularly in vital sectors that directly affect citizens’ lives.