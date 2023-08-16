TotalEnergies announces arrival of drilling platform, helicopter to Lebanon for drilling operations in Block 9

Lebanon News
2023-08-16
High views
TotalEnergies announces arrival of drilling platform, helicopter to Lebanon for drilling operations in Block 9
1min
TotalEnergies announces arrival of drilling platform, helicopter to Lebanon for drilling operations in Block 9

TotalEnergies, operator of Block 9, announced the arrival of the Transocean Barents drilling platform to the block, located approximately 120 kilometers from Beirut in Lebanese waters, alongside the arrival of the first helicopter at the Beirut–Rafic Hariri International Airport. 

This helicopter, operated by Gulf Helicopters after being contracted by TotalEnergies EP Block 9, will transport teams to the drilling platform.

The arrival of both machineries marks a significant step in preparation for the drilling of the exploratory well in Block 9, scheduled to commence in late August 2023. 

A field visit was conducted on August 16 at Beirut Airport, attended by the Minister of Energy, Walid Fayad, the Minister of Public Works and Transport, Ali Hamie, and representatives from the Lebanese Petroleum Administration.

This visit provided an opportunity to reiterate that work has been carried out according to the operations schedule and progress of activities in line with the commitments made by the partners in January 2023.
 

Opposition Forces Unveil Decisive Political Framework in Face of Current Challenges
Fares Souaid to LBCI: Independence is a constant and daily project, weapons negate democracy
