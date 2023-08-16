The French Presidential Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, sent a letter to MPs, demanding answers about the priority projects concerning the presidency and the qualities the future President must have before his next visit to Lebanon.



In the letter, he stated that during his last visit to Lebanon, he held meetings with representatives from all political forces occupying seats in the Lebanese Parliament.



Given the urgent necessity to break free from the political deadlock that is putting Lebanon's future at risk, "I proposed to them that I invite them to a meeting in September," Le Drian stated.



This meeting aims to crystallize an agreement on the challenges the future President must confront and the priority projects that must be undertaken. Thus outlining the necessary specifications for achieving this.



The purpose of this meeting, which solely revolves around these matters, is to create an atmosphere of trust and enable the convening of the Parliament after that under favorable conditions for conducting open elections that swiftly lead out of the crisis, the letter said.



In preparation for this meeting, Jean-Yves Le Drian requested an answer to the following two questions:



- What are the priority projects concerning the presidency for your political team during the upcoming six years?

- What qualities and competencies should the future President have to carry out these projects?



The letter added that in the current situation the country is undergoing, "it is important that we together identify points of convergence and articulate them precisely to create a conducive environment for formulating consensus-based solutions."



"I hope that you all seize this opportunity I have proposed in the name of the President of the French Republic and with the support of Lebanon's key partners," Le Drian concluded.