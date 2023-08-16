French envoy sends crucial inquiry: Calls for identifying future President's priority projects, qualities

Lebanon News
2023-08-16 | 06:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
French envoy sends crucial inquiry: Calls for identifying future President&#39;s priority projects, qualities
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
French envoy sends crucial inquiry: Calls for identifying future President's priority projects, qualities

The French Presidential Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, sent a letter to MPs, demanding answers about the priority projects concerning the presidency and the qualities the future President must have before his next visit to Lebanon.

In the letter, he stated that during his last visit to Lebanon, he held meetings with representatives from all political forces occupying seats in the Lebanese Parliament.

Given the urgent necessity to break free from the political deadlock that is putting Lebanon's future at risk, "I proposed to them that I invite them to a meeting in September," Le Drian stated.

This meeting aims to crystallize an agreement on the challenges the future President must confront and the priority projects that must be undertaken. Thus outlining the necessary specifications for achieving this.

The purpose of this meeting, which solely revolves around these matters, is to create an atmosphere of trust and enable the convening of the Parliament after that under favorable conditions for conducting open elections that swiftly lead out of the crisis, the letter said.

In preparation for this meeting, Jean-Yves Le Drian requested an answer to the following two questions:

- What are the priority projects concerning the presidency for your political team during the upcoming six years?
- What qualities and competencies should the future President have to carry out these projects?

The letter added that in the current situation the country is undergoing, "it is important that we together identify points of convergence and articulate them precisely to create a conducive environment for formulating consensus-based solutions."

"I hope that you all seize this opportunity I have proposed in the name of the President of the French Republic and with the support of Lebanon's key partners," Le Drian concluded.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

France

President

Envoy

Jean-Yves Le Drian

MPs

Presidential

Elections

Priorities

Qualities

LBCI Next
Minister Yassin Approves Environmental Impact Assessment Report for Oil and Gas Exploration in Bloc No. 9
Opposition Forces Unveil Decisive Political Framework in Face of Current Challenges
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-07-08

Lebanon's presidential elections: French envoy's upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia and Qatar, presenting "Plan B" with Iran

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-18

Lebanon awaits Jean-Yves Le Drian's visit to break deadlock in presidential elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-15

Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-07-25

French Presidential Envoy Le Drian lands in Lebanon for vital visit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:11

PM Mikati focuses on security developments and state responsibilities, calling for fundamental steps

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:51

UNIFIL's head of mission hosts tripartite talks amidst rising Blue Line concerns

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:49

Minister Makari: Tele Liban will not be shut down, and employees will receive their full rights

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:40

Lebanese Culture Minister introduces controversial law against "sexual deviancy" promotion

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Nabih Berri calls for a legislative session on Thursday

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-24

The latest on Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report of Lebanese Central Bank

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-14

Unveiling the Elaborate Exploitation: Routes of Syrian Crisis Victims in Pursuit of Europe

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

TotalEnergies announces arrival of drilling platform, helicopter to Lebanon for drilling operations in Block 9

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Labneh scandal: Investigations uncover non-compliant dairy products in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:51

Former BDL Governor's bank accounts secrecy exposed: Leaked decision alters Salameh's fate

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:35

Massive Fire Erupted at Restaurant in Shabrouh Faraya

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:08

Countdown to September: French embassy's letter to Lebanese MPs sets stage for presidential discussions

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
03:33

109 Syrians enter Lebanon from Cyprus without approval, says Gebran Bassil

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:30

Nabih Berri calls for a legislative session on Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:50

TotalEnergies announces arrival of drilling platform, helicopter to Lebanon for drilling operations in Block 9

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

French envoy sends crucial inquiry: Calls for identifying future President's priority projects, qualities

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More