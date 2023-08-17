PM Mikati meets MP Taymour Jumblatt to address electricity crisis, upcoming academic year, and health sector issues

During a sideline meeting at the parliamentary session, a discussion took place between the head of the Progressive Socialist Party, MP Taymour Jumblatt, and the caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati.



Members of the Democratic Gathering Bloc, including MPs Akram Chehayeb, Wael Abou Faour, and Bilal Abdallah, also attended the meeting.



The discussion during the meeting focused on the electricity crisis, with Prime Minister Mikati elaborating on the efforts being exerted to address the matter.



Furthermore, the upcoming academic year and the necessity of ensuring the requirements for official education and the Lebanese University for the upcoming year were also addressed.



Additionally, the health sector and the needs of the Health Ministry were discussed.