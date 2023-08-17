Primesouth to resume operations at Deir Ammar and Al-Zahrani plants after verbal assurances from Mikati

After receiving verbal commitments from Prime Minister Najib Mikati regarding monthly payments of $7 million, Primesouth intends to restart operations at the Deir Ammar and Al-Zahrani facilities.

However, a source from the Central Bank of Lebanon stated, "We will not pay any dollars from the reserves to Prime South or any other entity. The state should pay from its accounts or from what remains in the SDR. The Prime Minister has been informed of this stance."