Ministry of Health in Lebanon Continues Genetic Testing to Monitor COVID-19 Variants
Lebanon News
2023-08-17 | 11:51
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Ministry of Health in Lebanon Continues Genetic Testing to Monitor COVID-19 Variants
Dr. Nada Ghosn, the head of the Epidemiological Surveillance Program at the Ministry of Health, explained that "the ministry is continuously conducting genetic tests to identify the COVID-19 variants present in Lebanon. These tests are carried out at the Rafik Hariri University Hospital National Influenza Center. So far, these tests have not revealed the presence of the EG5 variant, also known as 'Iris.'"
Dr. Ghosn mentioned in an interview with the National News Agency that "the ministry consistently prepares a weekly report on COVID-19 on its official website, and the results of genetic tests will be added to this report. Updated results will be released next week and announced in due course. If the new variant is detected, the ministry will transparently announce it, especially considering that the Ministry of Public Health possesses the necessary technological capabilities to identify the existing variants."
Ghosn pointed out that "the new EG5 variant was first discovered in February 2023. According to the weekly report from the World Health Organization, this variant has been detected in 48 countries to date. Moreover, this variant does not lead to an increased rate of complications."
She also mentioned that "the ministry had clarified that the current surge in COVID-19 cases in Lebanon is not unexpected during a tourist season characterized by increased mingling in large gatherings. This situation raises the risk of infection, especially given the highly transmissible nature of the coronavirus."
Lebanon News
Coronavirus
Lebanon
Next
Gebran Bassil's strategic moves in decentralization proposal and political maneuvering with Hezbollah
Investigators have yet to identify underlying motives for Hasrouni’s murder: Sources
Previous
