MP Ziad Hawat to LBCI: The opposition stands firm with Jihad Azour until now

2023-08-19 | 05:17
MP Ziad Hawat to LBCI: The opposition stands firm with Jihad Azour until now
1min
MP Ziad Hawat to LBCI: The opposition stands firm with Jihad Azour until now

MP Ziad Hawat affirmed that the opposition remains committed to nominating former minister Jihad Azour until now, indicating that all the forces that supported Azour are still united until this moment.

Hawat said in an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show: "We have adhered to a clear roadmap with Jihad Azour."

Regarding the letter from French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian, he said: "The letter that reached the MPs is disrespectful in both form and content. It is disrespectful to an elected parliamentary council by the Lebanese people. Still, there is a significant responsibility on the deputies who allowed the presidential vacuum to extend, and this obstruction led to the intervention of friendly nations."

He added: "However, the way the intervention occurred through the letter is 'as if it were an irreversible written test,' and this disrespect is directed towards us, and we are the reason for this offense."

Hawat considered that "Hezbollah must understand that there is no 'incubator' environment for its illegal weapons, and confronting these weapons should involve preventing them from delivering a president affiliated with Hezbollah, and this is what we are doing."

He said: "We do not reject dialogue outright and support bilateral communication."
 

