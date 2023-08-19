News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
33
o
South
32
o
Bekaa
38
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Researcher
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
31
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
33
o
South
32
o
Bekaa
38
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
MP Ziad Hawat to LBCI: The opposition stands firm with Jihad Azour until now
Lebanon News
2023-08-19 | 05:17
High views
Share
Share
1
min
MP Ziad Hawat to LBCI: The opposition stands firm with Jihad Azour until now
MP Ziad Hawat affirmed that the opposition remains committed to nominating former minister Jihad Azour until now, indicating that all the forces that supported Azour are still united until this moment.
Hawat said in an interview on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show: "We have adhered to a clear roadmap with Jihad Azour."
Regarding the letter from French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian, he said: "The letter that reached the MPs is disrespectful in both form and content. It is disrespectful to an elected parliamentary council by the Lebanese people. Still, there is a significant responsibility on the deputies who allowed the presidential vacuum to extend, and this obstruction led to the intervention of friendly nations."
He added: "However, the way the intervention occurred through the letter is 'as if it were an irreversible written test,' and this disrespect is directed towards us, and we are the reason for this offense."
Hawat considered that "Hezbollah must understand that there is no 'incubator' environment for its illegal weapons, and confronting these weapons should involve preventing them from delivering a president affiliated with Hezbollah, and this is what we are doing."
He said: "We do not reject dialogue outright and support bilateral communication."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
MP Ziad Hawat
Opposition
Jihad Azour
Hezbollah
Jean-Yves Le Drian
Next
Caretaker Minister Stresses Importance of Vital Services for Lebanon's Infrastructure
MP Imad Al-Hout to LBCI: We will respond to Le Drian's letter and specify the president's qualifications we believe in
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-26
Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty
Lebanon News
2023-05-26
Opposition, Change MPs condemn Hezbollah's military maneuver, say it challenges Lebanon’s sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
04:38
MP Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: We are committed to Jihad Azour with the opposition parties until this moment
Lebanon News
04:38
MP Bilal Abdallah to LBCI: We are committed to Jihad Azour with the opposition parties until this moment
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-16
Hezbollah's influence: Opposition issues statement on dialogue amid French Envoy's letters
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-16
Hezbollah's influence: Opposition issues statement on dialogue amid French Envoy's letters
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-10
Coexistence with Hezbollah statelet has become impossible: Opposition MPs from Kahale town
Lebanon News
2023-08-10
Coexistence with Hezbollah statelet has become impossible: Opposition MPs from Kahale town
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
07:07
Thriving tourism: Lebanon welcomes over a million visitors
Variety and Tech
07:07
Thriving tourism: Lebanon welcomes over a million visitors
0
Lebanon News
06:28
MP Salim Aoun to LBCI: Without dialogue, reaching an intersection is not possible
Lebanon News
06:28
MP Salim Aoun to LBCI: Without dialogue, reaching an intersection is not possible
0
Lebanon News
06:04
Syrian suspected of involvement in blast near Damascus dies after ‘throwing himself' from building near Beirut
Lebanon News
06:04
Syrian suspected of involvement in blast near Damascus dies after ‘throwing himself' from building near Beirut
0
Middle East News
05:44
Nasrallah meets Iranian Assistant Foreign Minister Shoushtari
Middle East News
05:44
Nasrallah meets Iranian Assistant Foreign Minister Shoushtari
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-01
Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-01
Changes to VAT Calculation: What You Need to Know
0
Lebanon News
05:39
Caretaker Minister Stresses Importance of Vital Services for Lebanon's Infrastructure
Lebanon News
05:39
Caretaker Minister Stresses Importance of Vital Services for Lebanon's Infrastructure
0
Lebanon News
11:09
Energy Ministry says no sustainability in implementing electricity plan without importing fuel
Lebanon News
11:09
Energy Ministry says no sustainability in implementing electricity plan without importing fuel
0
Variety and Tech
07:07
Thriving tourism: Lebanon welcomes over a million visitors
Variety and Tech
07:07
Thriving tourism: Lebanon welcomes over a million visitors
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
00:30
New beginnings? BDL's Mansouri Saudi visit and Lebanon's recovery path
Lebanon Economy
00:30
New beginnings? BDL's Mansouri Saudi visit and Lebanon's recovery path
2
Press Highlights
01:41
Power play in Lebanese politics: Le Drian's move and opposition's response
Press Highlights
01:41
Power play in Lebanese politics: Le Drian's move and opposition's response
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:14
UNIFIL extension: Lebanon's diplomatic tightrope amid Israeli pressures
News Bulletin Reports
10:14
UNIFIL extension: Lebanon's diplomatic tightrope amid Israeli pressures
4
Lebanon News
12:37
Elias Hasrouni’s case: Autopsy results confirm rib fractures, pulmonary obstruction
Lebanon News
12:37
Elias Hasrouni’s case: Autopsy results confirm rib fractures, pulmonary obstruction
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Hidden passages: Inside the sophisticated Syrian smuggling networks
News Bulletin Reports
12:27
Hidden passages: Inside the sophisticated Syrian smuggling networks
6
Lebanon News
11:09
Energy Ministry says no sustainability in implementing electricity plan without importing fuel
Lebanon News
11:09
Energy Ministry says no sustainability in implementing electricity plan without importing fuel
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Recent developments in Kahaleh incident probe
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Recent developments in Kahaleh incident probe
8
Lebanon News
11:52
Mikati meets World Bank's Managing Director of Operations Anna Bjerde
Lebanon News
11:52
Mikati meets World Bank's Managing Director of Operations Anna Bjerde
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More