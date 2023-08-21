Opposition Forces Delegation Visits Lebanese Army Commander

Lebanon News
2023-08-21 | 10:35
High views
Opposition Forces Delegation Visits Lebanese Army Commander
2min
Opposition Forces Delegation Visits Lebanese Army Commander

A delegation of opposition members of parliament visited the Chief of the Army, General Joseph Aoun, in his office in Yarzeh this morning.

The purpose of the visit was to reaffirm their support for the military institution and all security agencies as the safeguard of the state and its citizens.

The parliamentarians emphasized the necessity of asserting the authority of the Lebanese Army and all official security apparatuses throughout the country's territories. 

They stressed the importance of empowering the Army to carry out its border protection and control tasks through the constitutional right granted to official military and security forces for the exclusive use of force and arms. They highlighted the need to resolve evolving events threatening civil peace and citizens' safety.

The delegation also prioritized expediting ongoing investigations into Ain Abel and al-Kahaleh incidents.
They stressed the importance of achieving decisive, swift, and conclusive results, particularly regarding identifying the killers of Elias Al-Hassrouni in Ain Abel and Fadi Bejjani in al-Kahaleh and delivering them to the competent judiciary.

The delegation underscored the judiciary's responsibility to uphold justice. It urged it to conduct fair investigations, treating victims' families and all Lebanese equitably.

They emphasized the need to prevent those trying to exploit the situation and create a rift between the people and the Army to destabilize the nation and the state. The delegation called for a definitive confiscation of seized materials and ammunition, essential evidence in a clear-cut crime.

Lebanon News

Opposition

LAF

Lebanon

French Envoy's letters to Lebanese MPs met with limited enthusiasm
Amid festival atmosphere, families of Beirut Port blast victims speak out
LBCI Previous

Download now the LBCI mobile app
