Mikati and Health Minister Al-Abiad address COVID-19 surge, healthcare solutions
Lebanon News
2023-08-23 | 05:08
2
min
Mikati and Health Minister Al-Abiad address COVID-19 surge, healthcare solutions
The Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, discussed on Wednesday with the Caretaker Minister of Health Firas Al-Abiad, the epidemiological situation in Lebanon, especially the COVID-19 pandemic.
Al-Abiad stated, "There is an increase in Coronavirus infections, which is typical during summer."
"The Health Ministry is monitoring infections in hospitals and outside hospitals. Currently, the figures show an increase in cases, but the situation in hospitals is under control. Very few cases require intensive care, so we emphasize prevention," the minister mentioned.
"We advise patients with underlying conditions and those at higher risk to take the vaccine to protect themselves. We also advise individuals with symptoms to avoid contact and those with immune problems to use personal protective measures such as masks and others. The Ministry of Health will inform the citizens of any updates on this matter," Al-Abiad stressed.
He added, "The second matter we discussed concerns cancer drugs and chronic diseases. I already met the Chairman of the Parliamentary Health Committee, Deputy Bilal Abdullah, and committee members with Mikati, and it was affirmed that this matter is a red line."
Furthermore, he mentioned, "The issue of support continues, and funding is available. This will be the focus of the meeting between the Prime Minister and the Acting Governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, Riad Salameh, to continue the established mechanism to secure these drugs for the Lebanese people. As I mentioned, this is a red line for the Lebanese government."
He continued by saying, "We also discussed the issue of kidney dialysis and securing the necessary supplies, as there has been some scarcity due to difficulties faced by importers. In this regard, a meeting will be held on Thursday at the Health Ministry between the official guarantor parties, the importers, and the Hospital Syndicate to find solutions to this matter."
Additionally, the minister confirmed that "the service provided to kidney dialysis patients will continue, and any solution will not come at the expense of the patient. There will be no additional burdens on the patient. Some new projects that will be launched in certain government hospitals are related to cancer patient care and the expansion of some kidney dialysis units. This helps patients and makes it easier for them to access services without the need to travel long distances."
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Health
COVID-19
Infections
