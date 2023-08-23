News
MP Abou Faour exposes adulterated agricultural medicines in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-08-23 | 06:14
High views
Share
Share
1
min
MP Abou Faour exposes adulterated agricultural medicines in Lebanon
During a press conference about adulterated agricultural medicines, the Democratic Gathering MP, Wael Abou Faour, stated on Wednesday that they are "prohibited by many stakeholders and the Ministry of Health. Despite that, they enter Lebanon, and many people ignorantly use them."
He said, "Agricultural medicines that cause diseases and significant damage are being brought in through various methods. The main smuggling route is through a smuggling network between Lebanon and Syria and the Beirut port."
He added, "Among these agricultural fertilizers, substances are being brought in under the guise of cleaning materials."
Furthermore, Abou Faour announced that he would file a report to the Judicial Investigative Authority, naming companies, individuals, smugglers, and those involved, hoping for swift action from the judiciary.
"I have contacted the Agriculture Ministry to withdraw these substances from the market and direct farmers not to use them. A guidance plan needs to be developed with the farmers. The Health Ministry is required to reconsider approvals to prevent the entry of these substances," the deputy urged.
He also called upon the caretaker Prime Minister to convene a meeting of relevant ministers."
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Lebanese
Medicines
Agriculture
Agricultural
Farmer
Learn More