Tragic training flight in Lebanon: Air Force helicopter crash takes two lives; here are the details

Lebanon News
2023-08-24 | 01:17
High views
1min
A military helicopter belonging to the Air Force crashed in the Hammana area during a training flight, resulting in the deaths of two service members and injuring another, according to the Army Command, as reported on its official account on "X."

It has been learned that the helicopter went down in the nearby Chbaniyeh forest adjacent to Hammana, where the army has established a military cordon and restricted access to the crash site.

Preliminary information indicates that the military chopper's crash was due to poor visibility and fog.

In this context, Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati contacted the Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, inquiring about the details of the incident that led to the helicopter crash. He offered his condolences to the fallen officers and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Bassam Mawlawi, also called the Army Commander, extending condolences for the fallen officers and wishing a swift recovery for the injured serviceman.

Furthermore, the Caretaker Minister of National Defense, Maurice Sleem, was briefed by the Army Commander on the circumstances of the military helicopter crash and conveyed his condolences for the martyrdom of the pilots.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Helicopter

Crash

Air Force

Hammana

Lebanese Army grapples with financial pressures amidst logistical demands
Lebanon's Central Bank audit progress: Wassim Mansouri's push for transparency
