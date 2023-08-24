News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
Metn
30
o
Keserwan
30
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Tragic training flight in Lebanon: Air Force helicopter crash takes two lives; here are the details
Lebanon News
2023-08-24 | 01:17
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Tragic training flight in Lebanon: Air Force helicopter crash takes two lives; here are the details
A military helicopter belonging to the Air Force crashed in the Hammana area during a training flight, resulting in the deaths of two service members and injuring another, according to the Army Command, as reported on its official account on "X."
It has been learned that the helicopter went down in the nearby Chbaniyeh forest adjacent to Hammana, where the army has established a military cordon and restricted access to the crash site.
Preliminary information indicates that the military chopper's crash was due to poor visibility and fog.
In this context, Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati contacted the Army Commander, General Joseph Aoun, inquiring about the details of the incident that led to the helicopter crash. He offered his condolences to the fallen officers and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.
Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Bassam Mawlawi, also called the Army Commander, extending condolences for the fallen officers and wishing a swift recovery for the injured serviceman.
Furthermore, the Caretaker Minister of National Defense, Maurice Sleem, was briefed by the Army Commander on the circumstances of the military helicopter crash and conveyed his condolences for the martyrdom of the pilots.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Helicopter
Crash
Air Force
Hammana
Next
Lebanese Army grapples with financial pressures amidst logistical demands
Lebanon's Central Bank audit progress: Wassim Mansouri's push for transparency
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
13:49
Lebanese Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Training in Hammana, Killing Two, Injuring One
Lebanon News
13:49
Lebanese Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Training in Hammana, Killing Two, Injuring One
0
Lebanon News
2023-08-16
TotalEnergies announces arrival of drilling platform, helicopter to Lebanon for drilling operations in Block 9
Lebanon News
2023-08-16
TotalEnergies announces arrival of drilling platform, helicopter to Lebanon for drilling operations in Block 9
0
World News
2023-07-31
No hope of finding survivors in Australian military helicopter crash
World News
2023-07-31
No hope of finding survivors in Australian military helicopter crash
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-26
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Hammana: A summer paradise in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-06-26
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Hammana: A summer paradise in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
02:22
ISF chief warns of politics' impact on Lebanon's security, stability
Press Highlights
02:22
ISF chief warns of politics' impact on Lebanon's security, stability
0
Lebanon Economy
01:43
Lebanese Army grapples with financial pressures amidst logistical demands
Lebanon Economy
01:43
Lebanese Army grapples with financial pressures amidst logistical demands
0
Lebanon Economy
00:45
Lebanon's Central Bank audit progress: Wassim Mansouri's push for transparency
Lebanon Economy
00:45
Lebanon's Central Bank audit progress: Wassim Mansouri's push for transparency
0
Lebanon News
13:49
Lebanese Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Training in Hammana, Killing Two, Injuring One
Lebanon News
13:49
Lebanese Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Training in Hammana, Killing Two, Injuring One
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-20
EU, Samir Kassir launch 18th edition of “Samir Kassir Award for Freedom of the Press”
Lebanon News
2023-02-20
EU, Samir Kassir launch 18th edition of “Samir Kassir Award for Freedom of the Press”
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-22
Beirut Port kiosks: Beirut Governor's failure to enforce removal order raises concerns
News Bulletin Reports
2023-08-22
Beirut Port kiosks: Beirut Governor's failure to enforce removal order raises concerns
0
Press Highlights
02:22
ISF chief warns of politics' impact on Lebanon's security, stability
Press Highlights
02:22
ISF chief warns of politics' impact on Lebanon's security, stability
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-28
Thirty-two teams qualify for the 2023 Basketball World Cup
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-28
Thirty-two teams qualify for the 2023 Basketball World Cup
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:49
Lebanese Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Training in Hammana, Killing Two, Injuring One
Lebanon News
13:49
Lebanese Air Force Helicopter Crashes During Training in Hammana, Killing Two, Injuring One
2
Lebanon News
05:07
Lebanese Authorities Approve Screening of Barbie Film, Sources Confirm to LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07
Lebanese Authorities Approve Screening of Barbie Film, Sources Confirm to LBCI
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Labneh crisis exposed: Inside the investigation of the dairy production factories in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:39
Labneh crisis exposed: Inside the investigation of the dairy production factories in Lebanon
4
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Awaited approval: 'Barbie' movie nears Lebanese cinematic debut
News Bulletin Reports
10:53
Awaited approval: 'Barbie' movie nears Lebanese cinematic debut
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Salary strategy: Public sector employees to receive August salaries in dollars
News Bulletin Reports
12:20
Salary strategy: Public sector employees to receive August salaries in dollars
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Shifting priorities: Debates over gender and identity take center stage in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:34
Shifting priorities: Debates over gender and identity take center stage in Lebanon
7
Lebanon Economy
07:24
The forensic audit report in focus at the Finance and Budget Committee on Monday
Lebanon Economy
07:24
The forensic audit report in focus at the Finance and Budget Committee on Monday
8
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Action taken: Illegal agricultural chemicals pose health threats in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
10:48
Action taken: Illegal agricultural chemicals pose health threats in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More