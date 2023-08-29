The General Prosecutor of the Cassation Court, Judge Ghassan Oueidat, decided to transfer the comedian Nour Hajjar, who was detained by the Military Police in Rihaniyeh, to the Criminal Investigations Department at the Ministry of Justice for investigation, according to the Legal Agenda.



This move is believed to be based on a report submitted by the Fatwa Secretary, Sheikh Amin Kurdi, due to a satirical scene posted five years ago in which Nour commented humorously on his mother's behavior during a mourning ceremony.



"This occurred after the scene was selectively shared on social media platforms as part of a widespread incitement campaign against Nour and his comedic work," said the Legal Agenda.



On Tuesday, Nour arrived at the Military Police in Rihaniyeh to sign the residence document after being questioned last Friday under the supervision of the Assistant Commissioner of the Government at the Military Court, Judge Mona Hanqir.



This was in relation to a satirical scene addressing the deteriorating economic conditions of the military personnel.



While Nour's lawyer, Diala Chehade, was waiting for him outside the barracks, he was suddenly transferred to the Criminal Investigations Department by a decision from Judge Oueidat without informing her and without a prior summons for Nour.



It should be noted that Nour had not refused to respond to the Military Police's summons.



"These actions represent an encroachment on freedom of expression, including satirical expression, and contradict international standards that prohibit resorting to measures that curtail freedom in expression-related issues," the Legal Agenda affirmed.



It concluded that Nour is currently under investigation at the Criminal Investigations Department at the Ministry of Justice, along with his lawyer.



Hajjar has posted a sketch concentrating on the economic hardships of Lebanese Army personnel, focusing on their need to have multiple side jobs, including delivery services, to make ends meet.



In recent years, it became clear that Lebanese officials are waging a "war" against freedom of expression with all its components, taking actions that undermine the Lebanese people's rights to express their anger and frustration towards the current situation they are living in.