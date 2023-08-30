PM Mikati meets with Hochstein at Grand Serail

Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati received US Special Coordinator for Energy and Mediator on Wednesday in the Maritime Demarcation Negotiations between Lebanon and Israel, Amos Hochstein, at the Grand Serail.



The meeting was attended by the US Ambassador to Lebanon, Dorothy Shea, Diplomatic Advisor to the Prime Minister, Ambassador Boutros Assaker, and the Government Coordinator with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), Brigadier General Mounir Chehadeh.