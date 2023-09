At the end of his two-day visit to Lebanon, scheduled on August 30th and 31st, 2023, US Senior Advisor to President Joe Biden, Amos Hochstein, concluded his visit, affirming the United States' support towards Lebanon.



"As Lebanon takes steps to put the country on the path toward economic growth and peace, it can count on the US for continued support," said Hochstein, a post by the US Embassy in Beirut on "X" reported.

.@amoshochstein at the conclusion of his two-day visit: "As Lebanon takes steps to put the country on the path toward economic growth and peace, it can count on the U.S. for continued support." pic.twitter.com/1GlV2GZPfq — U.S. Embassy Beirut (@usembassybeirut) August 31, 2023