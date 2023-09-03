News
MP Sagih Atieh to LBCI: Any candidate proposed for presidency must work on the Kleiat Airport project; otherwise, they will not receive our support
Lebanon News
2023-09-03 | 04:35
High views
Share
Share
0
min
MP Sagih Atieh to LBCI: Any candidate proposed for presidency must work on the Kleiat Airport project; otherwise, they will not receive our support
Member of the National Moderation Bloc, MP Sagih Atieh, revealed that "the French envoy is coming, and if a president is not elected in September, the situation will not be peaceful."
On LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Atieh stated, "We must establish common ground in dialogue and then proceed to elect a president."
Regarding the Kleiat Airport, Atieh noted, "There is great solidarity with us regarding the reactivation of Kleiat Airport, and Hezbollah was not against the idea. Any candidate proposed for the presidency must accept and work on this project; otherwise, they will not receive our support."
